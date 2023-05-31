Pochettino may kick out 15 Chelsea players

After activity in the transfer market, Chelsea's squad may have a massive squad purge.

According to a source, new head coach Mauricio Pochettino may point "to the door" to 15 players of the club, as they do not fit the plans of the Argentine mentor.

It is noted that the club will definitely not part with Mason Mount.

The coach has included Obameyang, Ziesch, Pulisic, Mendy, Hudson-Odoi, Coulibaly, Aspilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Gallagher, Chaloba, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Felix and Zakaria in his list of potential departures.