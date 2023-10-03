RU RU NG NG
VIDEO. PGMOL has released the referees' conversation recording after Dias's disallowed goal

PGMOL has released the referees' conversation recording after Dias's disallowed goal Photo: https://twitter.com/LFC

PGMOL has released the referees' conversation recording after Dias's disallowed goal in the Tottenham vs. Liverpool match, as reported on the Premier League's website.

In addition, PGMOL provided a comment acknowledging that a human error occurred during the match. The VAR team thoroughly reviewed the goal situation. The checking phase and the VAR process were accurately followed. The selection of the attacking point was precise, and the use of a single two-dimensional line on the foot of the second-to-last defender was correctly placed.

The imagery showed that Dias was playing onside and not in an offside position; therefore, the second offside line was not used. However, due to a loss of attention and concentration, the on-field referees incorrectly confirmed the offside decision. The game was immediately restarted.

Moments later, the replay operator requested another replay and asked for a review of the imagery. It became evident that the on-field referees had been given the wrong information. Still, by that point, the game could not be stopped under the VAR protocol.

Here is the full recording of the referees' conversation.

