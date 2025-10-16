ES ES FR FR
"Our duty is to win the trophy". - Ancelotti talks about plans for the 2026 World Cup

The Italian is firmly focused on the World Cup
In an interview with FIFA, the Italian manager spoke about working with the national team and the reasons why he accepted the offer.

Details: Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti stated that his main goal for the upcoming World Cup is to win the trophy.


"Our job is to achieve what the whole country expects: to win the World Cup after 24 years," said Ancelotti

Since May, Ancelotti has been at the helm of the five-time world champions and is enjoying this new chapter in his career. According to him, he feels great in Brazil, calmly preparing for the tournament. The coach lives in Rio de Janeiro and admits he enjoys every single day.

Ancelotti emphasized that he accepted this challenge because of the magnitude of the project.

Reminder: Carlo Ancelotti plans to call up players from Brazil's Serie A for the next national team camp

