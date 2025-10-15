ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Carlo Ancelotti plans to call up players from Brazil’s Serie A for the next national team camp

Carlo Ancelotti plans to call up players from Brazil’s Serie A for the next national team camp

A new approach from the coach.
Football news Today, 10:35
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Carlo Ancelotti plans to call up players from Brazil’s Serie A for the next national team camp Getty Images

After Brazil’s 2–3 defeat to Japan in their recent friendly, changes and a new direction appear to be taking shape within the national team setup.

Details: According to geglobo, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti intends to include players from the domestic league in his next national team call-up. For the March fixtures, we may see several names from Brazil’s Serie A. The Italian coach wants to explore new options during the upcoming international break.

In the previous match, Ancelotti’s side took a commanding 2–0 lead through goals from Paulo Henrique and Gabriel Martinelli. However, in the second half, Brazil faltered, conceding three goals and ultimately suffering their second defeat under the Italian manager.

In the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Brazil narrowly lost to Bolivia (0–1). The Seleção then cruised to a 5–0 friendly win over South Korea, but have now endured another setback — this time against Japan.

Reminder: Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti shared his thoughts on the historic defeat his team suffered at the hands of Japan.

Related teams and leagues
Brazil Brazil Schedule Brazil News
Related Team News
"The team fell apart mentally" - Ancelotti reflects on defeat to Japan Football news Yesterday, 13:37 "The team broke down mentally" - Ancelotti comments on defeat to Japan
Ancelotti's team fails to impress. Brazil lose to Japan and now have two defeats in three matches Football news Yesterday, 10:35 Ancelotti's team fails to impress. Brazil lose to Japan and now have two defeats in three matches
Neymar of Santos controls the ball in front of Rene of Fluminense during the Brasileirao 2025 match Football news Yesterday, 08:48 Neymar wants to play at the World Cup. A return to Europe is getting closer
Endrick could move to Juventus Football news 13 oct 2025, 16:53 Endrick could move to Juventus
Satisfied with his work: Brazil plans to extend Ancelotti’s contract for another four years Football news 10 oct 2025, 09:52 Satisfied with his work: Brazil plans to extend Ancelotti’s contract for another four years
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores