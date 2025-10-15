Carlo Ancelotti plans to call up players from Brazil’s Serie A for the next national team camp

A new approach from the coach.

After Brazil’s 2–3 defeat to Japan in their recent friendly, changes and a new direction appear to be taking shape within the national team setup.

Details: According to geglobo, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti intends to include players from the domestic league in his next national team call-up. For the March fixtures, we may see several names from Brazil’s Serie A. The Italian coach wants to explore new options during the upcoming international break.

In the previous match, Ancelotti’s side took a commanding 2–0 lead through goals from Paulo Henrique and Gabriel Martinelli. However, in the second half, Brazil faltered, conceding three goals and ultimately suffering their second defeat under the Italian manager.

In the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Brazil narrowly lost to Bolivia (0–1). The Seleção then cruised to a 5–0 friendly win over South Korea, but have now endured another setback — this time against Japan.

Reminder: Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti shared his thoughts on the historic defeat his team suffered at the hands of Japan.