Osimhen closer to moving to Chelsea

London Chelsea continues to think about solving the problem with strikers in the team.

To do this, the club wants to sign one of the top football players for this position.

In particular, the club's management is considering the possibility of purchasing Napoli and Nigeria national team striker Victor Osimhen.

According to Caught Offside, the transfer could take place as soon as possible - already during the winter transfer window.

The star football player himself has already asked his representatives to work on the option of moving to the London team. He does not hide the fact that he does not like playing under the leadership of the head coach of the Partenopeans, Rudi Garcia.

This season, Osimhen played 10 matches for Napoli in all competitions, in which he recorded six accurate shots and one assist.

The player’s contract with the Italian club is valid until the end of June 2025. According to the Internet portal Transfermarkt, the player’s value is now 120 million euros.

It was previously reported that Osimhen's transfer to Chelsea directly depends on whether the Blues can come to an agreement with Brentford forward Ivan Toney.