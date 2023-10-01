RU RU NG NG
Main News Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy

Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy

Football news Today, 09:49
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy PHOTO: Justin Setterfield

The London football club Chelsea is closely monitoring two forwards.

We are talking about Ivan Toney (Brentford) and Victor Osimhen (Napoli).

It is reported that Chelsea's interest in signing these players is personally driven by manager Maurizio Pochettino. The Blues will attempt to acquire these forwards during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Interestingly, Ivan Toney has been suspended from football until the beginning of 2024 due to a breach of sports betting rules. The player was diagnosed with gambling addiction and faced 262 violations of the FA E8 rule between February 25, 2017, and January 23, 2021. FA later revoked 30 of these violations, and he admitted to the remaining 232.

As for Victor Osimhen, there is a more intriguing situation. Napoli's press office mocked their own forward on TikTok. The Italian champions inexplicably posted a video in which the Nigerian forward is seen appealing for a penalty in a match during the 5th round of the Italian championship. However, he failed to convert the penalty, and the match ended in a 0-0 draw. Osimhen is reportedly upset with the club and is considering a departure from Napoli.

Popular news
Saki's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City Football news Today, 09:02 Saki's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City
The culprits are punished. VAR officials banned from Premier League Football news Today, 08:13 Scandal in the Premier League. The referees who disallowed Dias' goal have been suspeтded from duty
The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury Football news Today, 00:49 The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury
Inter Miami failed to win again without Messi Football news Yesterday, 23:40 HIGHLIGHTS. Inter Miami failed to win again without Messi
Without Messi, Mbappé struggles to carry the load. PSG surprisingly failed to defeat the underdog Football news Yesterday, 13:49 Without Messi, Mbappé struggles to carry the load. PSG surprisingly failed to defeat the underdog
Premier League Resaults. Wolves devoured Guardiola, Arsenal dismantled Bournemouth Football news Yesterday, 12:01 Premier League Results. Wolves devoured Guardiola, Arsenal dismantled Bournemouth
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:49 Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy Football news Today, 09:35 Waalwijk made an official statement about the health of his goalkeeper Football news Today, 09:02 Saki's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City Football news Today, 08:59 'We'll learn our lesson', Holland apologizes to fans Football news Today, 08:13 Scandal in the Premier League. The referees who disallowed Dias' goal have been suspeтded from duty Football news Today, 07:39 Three top London clubs are interested in the Feyenoord player Football news Today, 07:00 Referee is Spurs' best player. Liverpool fans furious with referee after Tottenham game Football news Today, 06:45 Lewandowski has again attracted interest from Saudi Arabian clubs Football news Today, 06:08 Ange Postecoglou: I've never been a fan of VAR Football news Today, 05:24 "He feels better and better." Messi is on the mend
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atalanta vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football Today Roma vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football Today Atlético vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football Today Betis vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Torino vs Verona prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Sassuolo vs Monza prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Fiorentina vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023