Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy

The London football club Chelsea is closely monitoring two forwards.

We are talking about Ivan Toney (Brentford) and Victor Osimhen (Napoli).

It is reported that Chelsea's interest in signing these players is personally driven by manager Maurizio Pochettino. The Blues will attempt to acquire these forwards during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Interestingly, Ivan Toney has been suspended from football until the beginning of 2024 due to a breach of sports betting rules. The player was diagnosed with gambling addiction and faced 262 violations of the FA E8 rule between February 25, 2017, and January 23, 2021. FA later revoked 30 of these violations, and he admitted to the remaining 232.

As for Victor Osimhen, there is a more intriguing situation. Napoli's press office mocked their own forward on TikTok. The Italian champions inexplicably posted a video in which the Nigerian forward is seen appealing for a penalty in a match during the 5th round of the Italian championship. However, he failed to convert the penalty, and the match ended in a 0-0 draw. Osimhen is reportedly upset with the club and is considering a departure from Napoli.

Ivan Toney has been suspended from all football and football-related activity with immediate effect for eight months, fined £50,000 and warned as to his future conduct for breaches of The FA’s Betting Rules.



Full statement: https://t.co/yzSHhWR7Hv pic.twitter.com/bpd5ZRIix8 — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) May 17, 2023