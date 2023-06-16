One of the leaders of the Italian team may leave the team

Juventus veteran Leonardo Bonucci may leave the Italian national team.

According to Sky Sports, the 36-year-old footballer wants to concentrate on playing for his club in the last season before finishing his career.

As you know, the defender has already talked about the desire to end his career at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Bonucci played his first match for Italy in the spring of 2010. On his account he played a total of 120 matches, in which he scored eight goals.