OFFICIALLY. Roma have announced the signing of the Juventus winger

Roma have announced the signing of Juventus winger Matias Soule. In the official publique of the Roman club, Soule already poses in the shirt of "Wolves".

For the Giallorossi, the Argentine will play under the number 18, which used to belong to the legendary Gabriel Batistuta and Antonio Cassano.

🇦🇷 Matias Soulé ➕ 24-25 Away Kit 👀



According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Soule moves to Roma, signing a five-year contract. The transfer cost the Wolves €26m in fixed payments, with €4m provided for in add-ons. Juve will receive 10 per cent from the player's next resale.

Soule spent the 2023/2024 season on loan at Frosinone, but Juventus hold the rights to the 21-year-old Argentine. In the past campaign, the player accounted for 11 goals and 3 assists in 36 Serie A matches for Frosinone.

Earlier, Roma officially announced the signing of former Arsenal and Brighton goalkeeper Matthew Ryan.