Official: Chelsea sells their striker to Premier League newcomers

During the summer transfer window, Burnley is making quite a bold statement, strengthening their squad with signings like Kyle Walker from Manchester City. The Clarets have now pulled off another acquisition from a top club.

Details: Premier League newcomers have bolstered their ranks with Albanian striker Armando Broja, who has joined the team from Chelsea. The transfer fee remains undisclosed, but Sky Sports reports that £10 million will be paid to the Blues up front, with a further £5 million in potential bonuses. Broja himself has signed a contract with Burnley until 2030.