Official: Chelsea sells their striker to Premier League newcomers

Finally offloaded.
During the summer transfer window, Burnley is making quite a bold statement, strengthening their squad with signings like Kyle Walker from Manchester City. The Clarets have now pulled off another acquisition from a top club.

Details: Premier League newcomers have bolstered their ranks with Albanian striker Armando Broja, who has joined the team from Chelsea. The transfer fee remains undisclosed, but Sky Sports reports that £10 million will be paid to the Blues up front, with a further £5 million in potential bonuses. Broja himself has signed a contract with Burnley until 2030.

Quote: “I’m really happy to become a Burnley player. It’s a great time to join the club right before the new Premier League season kicks off, and I can’t wait to get started! I feel fantastic, I’m ready, and I’m excited to take on the challenge of playing for this club.

I can already sense the support from Burnley fans and I promise that every time I pull on the famous claret shirt, I’ll give everything I have,” Broja told Burnley’s press service.

