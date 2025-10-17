NPFL: Niger Tornadoes Call on Fans to Keep Peace Ahead of Key NPFL Derby Against Plateau United

Niger Tornadoes have urged their supporters to stay calm and maintain order ahead of their important Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) derby match against Plateau United this Sunday at Bako Kontagora Stadium, Minna.

In a statement from the club’s chairman, Engr. Dada, shared via the team’s media department, fans were strongly advised to avoid any violent behavior or misconduct that could harm the club’s reputation or lead to penalties from the league.

Dada told the Niger Tornadoes media.

“I’ll therefore like to call on our supporters to reiterate that violence has no place in football and should not be perpetrated because it has a negative way of affecting any club that is found wanting.

Dada further highlighted the recent NPFL incident where a club was penalized with a three-point deduction, a stadium ban, and hefty fines, calling it a great setback to the actual team.” He stressed the need for fans to act responsibly and uphold fair play to help Niger Tornadoes steer clear of such sanctions and remain competitive in the league.

“The recent incident at one of the league venues in the NPFL that resulted in a 3-points deduction, stadium ban, and heavy fines is a great setback to the actual team.”

The derby is set to be a fierce battle, and Niger Tornadoes would want to make sure it takes place in a safe and respectful atmosphere.