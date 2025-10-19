Nigeria Premier Football League: Plateau United Duo to Miss Niger Tornadoes Match

Plateau United will be without the duo of Albert Hilary and Wisdom Ndom for their Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday nine clash against Niger Tornadoes, as both players have been ruled out due to injury.

The absence of the key players is a major setback for Plateau United as they prepare for a crucial NPFL fixture, with hopes of climbing the league table. The team will need to adapt quickly ahead of the high-stakes encounter with Niger Tornadoes at the Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna today.

Plateau United currently sit in 15th place on the NPFL log with nine points, while Niger Tornadoes are in eighth place with 11 points. The outcome of this match could significantly impact both teams' standings as the season progresses.