ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Nigeria Premier Football League: Plateau United Duo to Miss Niger Tornadoes Match

Nigeria Premier Football League: Plateau United Duo to Miss Niger Tornadoes Match

Football news Today, 09:36
Oyebade Oluwafemi Oyebade Oluwafemi Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Nigeria Premier Football League: Plateau United Duo to Miss Niger Tornadoes Match Nigeria Premier Football League: Plateau United Duo to Miss Niger Tornadoes Match

Plateau United will be without the duo of Albert Hilary and Wisdom Ndom for their Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday nine clash against Niger Tornadoes, as both players have been ruled out due to injury.

The absence of the key players is a major setback for Plateau United as they prepare for a crucial NPFL fixture, with hopes of climbing the league table. The team will need to adapt quickly ahead of the high-stakes encounter with Niger Tornadoes at the Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna today.

Plateau United currently sit in 15th place on the NPFL log with nine points, while Niger Tornadoes are in eighth place with 11 points. The outcome of this match could significantly impact both teams' standings as the season progresses.

Related teams and leagues
Niger Tornadoes Niger Tornadoes Schedule Niger Tornadoes News Niger Tornadoes Transfers
Plateau United Plateau United Schedule Plateau United News Plateau United Transfers
NPFL Nigeria NPFL Nigeria Table NPFL Nigeria Fixtures NPFL Nigeria Predictions
Related Game News
NPFL: Niger Tornadoes Call on Fans to Keep Peace Ahead of Key NPFL Derby Against Plateau United Football news 17 oct 2025, 12:14 NPFL: Niger Tornadoes Call on Fans to Keep Peace Ahead of Key NPFL Derby Against Plateau United
Related Tournament News
NPFL: FC Barau and Kano Pillars Square Off in Empty Stadium Showdown Football news Today, 04:49 NPFL: FC Barau and Kano Pillars Set to Square Off in Empty Stadium
NPFL: Kwara United Hit by Injury Crisis Ahead of Katsina United Clash Football news 17 oct 2025, 02:01 NPFL: Kwara United Hit by Injury Crisis Ahead of Katsina United Clash
NPFL: Barau FC Appoints Rabiu Tata as Interim Technical Adviser Ahead of Sunday Derby Match Football news 16 oct 2025, 10:53 NPFL: Barau FC Appoints Rabiu Tata as Interim Technical Adviser Ahead of Sunday Derby Match
NPFL Slams Heavy Fines on Kano Pillars Over Violence Against Shooting Stars Football news 13 oct 2025, 12:42 NPFL Slams Heavy Fines on Kano Pillars Over Violence Against Shooting Stars
Heavy Sanctions Slam Kano Pillars Over Matchday Mayhem Football news 13 oct 2025, 12:24 Heavy Sanctions Slam Kano Pillars Over Matchday Mayhem
NPFL: Bendel Insurance Appoint Kennedy Boboye as New Technical Adviser Football news 13 oct 2025, 10:49 NPFL: Bendel Insurance Appoint Kennedy Boboye as New Technical Adviser
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores