Nottingham vs Chelsea: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 8 online

The international break is over, and major club football is back. The opening match of Round 8 in the English Premier League will see Nottingham face Chelsea. Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the game.

Nottingham vs Chelsea: key match facts

Nottingham have endured a poor start to the new season. They opened with a 3–1 win over Brentford in the first round, but results quickly deteriorated afterward. The club’s management decided to replace Nuno Santo with Ange Postecoglou, yet his tenure has also begun unsuccessfully, sparking rumors that he could soon be dismissed as well. Nottingham sit 17th in the table with just five points from seven matches.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have had a slightly inconsistent start but are in far better shape overall. The London side drew 0–0 with Crystal Palace and 2–2 with Brentford, suffered defeats to Manchester United and Brighton, and won the remaining fixtures. The Blues currently have 11 points after seven rounds, sitting seventh in the table, just five points off the top.

Nottingham vs Chelsea: when and where is the match

The Premier League Round 8 clash between Nottingham and Chelsea will take place on Saturday, October 18, at the City Ground. Kick-off is scheduled for 13:30 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 04:30

New York 07:30

Panama 07:30

Toronto 07:30

Port of Spain 08:30

London 12:30

Yaoundé 16:30

Abuja 16:30

Cape Town 14:30

New Delhi 17:00

Sydney 21:30

Kiribati 23:30

Nottingham vs Chelsea: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports

United States - NBC Sports

Other countries: