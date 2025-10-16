Nottingham vs Chelsea: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 8 online
The international break is over, and major club football is back. The opening match of Round 8 in the English Premier League will see Nottingham face Chelsea. Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the game.
Nottingham vs Chelsea: key match facts
Nottingham have endured a poor start to the new season. They opened with a 3–1 win over Brentford in the first round, but results quickly deteriorated afterward. The club’s management decided to replace Nuno Santo with Ange Postecoglou, yet his tenure has also begun unsuccessfully, sparking rumors that he could soon be dismissed as well. Nottingham sit 17th in the table with just five points from seven matches.
Chelsea, meanwhile, have had a slightly inconsistent start but are in far better shape overall. The London side drew 0–0 with Crystal Palace and 2–2 with Brentford, suffered defeats to Manchester United and Brighton, and won the remaining fixtures. The Blues currently have 11 points after seven rounds, sitting seventh in the table, just five points off the top.
Nottingham vs Chelsea: when and where is the match
The Premier League Round 8 clash between Nottingham and Chelsea will take place on Saturday, October 18, at the City Ground. Kick-off is scheduled for 13:30 CET.
Kickoff times in different countries around the world:
Los Angeles 04:30
New York 07:30
Panama 07:30
Toronto 07:30
Port of Spain 08:30
London 12:30
Yaoundé 16:30
Abuja 16:30
Cape Town 14:30
New Delhi 17:00
Sydney 21:30
Kiribati 23:30
Nottingham vs Chelsea: where to watch the match online
Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.
Australia - Optus Sport
Cameroon - SuperSport
Canada - fuboTV Canada
Kenya - SuperSport
Nigeria - SuperSport
South Africa - SuperSport
Uganda - SuperSport
United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports
United States - NBC Sports
Other countries:
Algeria - beIN Sports
Angola - SuperSport
Anguilla - ESPN
Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN
Barbados - ESPN
Belize - Paramount+
Botswana - SuperSport
British Virgin Islands - ESPN
Cayman Islands - ESPN
China - Migu
Dominica - ESPN
Fiji - Digicel
Gambia - SuperSport
Ghana - SuperSport
Grenada - ESPN
India - JioStar
Ireland - Premier Sports, Sky Sports, TNT Sports
Jamaica - ESPN
Kiribati - Digicel
Lesotho - SuperSport
Liberia - SuperSport
Madagascar - SuperSport
Malawi - SuperSport
Marshall Islands - Digicel
Mauritius - SuperSport
Namibia - SuperSport
Nauru - Digicel
Palau - Digicel
Palestine - beIN SPORTS
Panama - ESPN
Rwanda - SuperSport
Saint Lucia - ESPN
Samoa - Digicel
Sierra Leone - SuperSport
Singapore - Star Hub
Solomon Islands - Sky Sport
South Sudan - beIN Sports
Sudan - beIN Sports
Tanzania - SuperSport
Tonga - Digicel
Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN
Tuvalu - Digicel
Zambia - SuperSport
Zimbabwe - SuperSport