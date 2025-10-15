ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news The English FA upholds Maresca’s suspension and fines him

The English FA upholds Maresca’s suspension and fines him

He will indeed miss the next match.
Football news Today, 11:02
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
The English FA upholds Maresca’s suspension and fines him Getty Images

In Chelsea’s most recent Premier League fixture, head coach Enzo Maresca was shown a red card, and the Football Association has now delivered its verdict on the case.

Details: The FA has confirmed that Maresca’s suspension will stand. The Italian coach will miss the upcoming match against Nottingham Forest due to the red card. In addition, he has been fined £8,000 for using inappropriate language toward referee Anthony Taylor during the previous game.

Maresca did not contest the decision and accepted both the fine and the suspension.

For his part, referee Anthony Taylor admitted that he was not particularly happy to issue the red card but said it was the correct and necessary decision that could not be ignored.

Reminder: Juventus holds Enzo Maresca’s work at Chelsea in high regard and views him as a promising candidate to potentially strengthen their coaching staff in the future.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Related Team News
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Al Hilal warms up prior to the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ahli Football news Today, 03:39 Chelsea and Juventus hope to sign Milinković-Savić
Juventus is searching for a new coach. The club is eyeing Maresca Football news Yesterday, 12:53 Juventus is searching for a new coach. The club is eyeing Maresca
Ronald Araujo of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the LaLiga Football news 13 oct 2025, 15:16 Chelsea could sign Ronald Araújo. Everything depends on one detail
Enzo Fernández leaves Argentina national team camp. Reason revealed Football news 12 oct 2025, 03:07 Enzo Fernández leaves Argentina national team camp. Reason revealed
Leipzig set price tag for Lukeba as French defender draws interest from Real Madrid and Premier League giants Football news 11 oct 2025, 11:55 Leipzig set price tag for Lukeba as French defender draws interest from Real Madrid and Premier League giants
Anthony Taylor explains why he sent off Enzo Maresca during the last match Football news 10 oct 2025, 12:54 Anthony Taylor explains why he sent off Enzo Maresca during the last match
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores