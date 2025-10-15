The English FA upholds Maresca’s suspension and fines him

He will indeed miss the next match.

In Chelsea’s most recent Premier League fixture, head coach Enzo Maresca was shown a red card, and the Football Association has now delivered its verdict on the case.

Details: The FA has confirmed that Maresca’s suspension will stand. The Italian coach will miss the upcoming match against Nottingham Forest due to the red card. In addition, he has been fined £8,000 for using inappropriate language toward referee Anthony Taylor during the previous game.

Maresca did not contest the decision and accepted both the fine and the suspension.

For his part, referee Anthony Taylor admitted that he was not particularly happy to issue the red card but said it was the correct and necessary decision that could not be ignored.

Reminder: Juventus holds Enzo Maresca’s work at Chelsea in high regard and views him as a promising candidate to potentially strengthen their coaching staff in the future.