Juventus is searching for a new coach. The club is eyeing Maresca

Maresca is among the candidates for the Juventus head coach position

Juventus is considering Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca as a potential option for the future.

Details: According to Matteo Moretto, Juventus highly values Enzo Maresca's work as Chelsea manager and sees him as a promising candidate to strengthen the club’s coaching staff in the future.

The club is closely monitoring his professional development and believes he has the potential to take on a key role in the coaching setup in the coming seasons.

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Juventus highly value Enzo Maresca and he is an option for the future.



— @MatteMoretto pic.twitter.com/2QBmvbfqYw — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 14, 2025

Maresca has already played for Juventus as a footballer, representing the club from 2000 to 2005.

Reminder: Endrick could move to Juventus.