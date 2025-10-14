Juventus is searching for a new coach. The club is eyeing Maresca
Maresca is among the candidates for the Juventus head coach position
Football news Today, 12:53Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Juventus is considering Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca as a potential option for the future.
Details: According to Matteo Moretto, Juventus highly values Enzo Maresca's work as Chelsea manager and sees him as a promising candidate to strengthen the club’s coaching staff in the future.
The club is closely monitoring his professional development and believes he has the potential to take on a key role in the coaching setup in the coming seasons.
Maresca has already played for Juventus as a footballer, representing the club from 2000 to 2005.
