Endrick could move to Juventus

The player hopes to make Brazil's World Cup squad

His career at Real Madrid hasn't taken off as expected.

Details: According to Transfers News Life, citing journalist Matteo Moretto, 19-year-old Brazilian striker Endrick, currently with Real Madrid, could swap La Liga for Serie A.

The main contender for Endrick is Juventus of Turin, a club that has previously shown keen interest in the young prodigy.

The key factor driving a potential transfer is Endrick's desire for more playing time—something he's struggled to secure at Real Madrid. Endrick dreams of representing Brazil at the 2026 World Cup, and without regular minutes on the pitch, that ambition could be out of reach.

Endrick joined Real Madrid from Brazil's Palmeiras last summer for €47.5 million. The forward has made 37 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 7 goals and providing 1 assist.

His current contract with Real runs until 2030, and his transfer value is estimated at €35 million by Transfermarkt.

