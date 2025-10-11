ES ES FR FR
"I felt vulnerable and doubted myself" - Jude Bellingham opens up about personal struggles

The young midfielder has already faced tough moments
Football news Today, 03:30
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham has given a candid account of the challenging times in his career and how he copes with pressure.

Details: According to the player, behind the image of a confident and strong athlete lies a person who also finds things difficult at times:

"There were moments when I felt vulnerable and doubted myself. I tried to hide behind the image of a strong athlete, but the truth is, I also need people to talk to—just like everyone else," Bellingham admitted.

The footballer also confessed that he used to pay too much attention to what was being said about him online:

"When I was younger, I would search for my name on Twitter and read everything. Even the positive comments didn't really matter, because why should I let people who don't know me decide how I should see myself? Of course, the negative comments hit harder. I realized I was damaging my own mental health by reading them, so I stopped," Bellingham added.

This season, the Englishman has played just five matches for Madrid across all competitions and has not received a call-up to the England squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Reminder: Thomas Tuchel explained his decision not to include Jude Bellingham in the squad for the upcoming qualifiers. According to the coach, his priority is not to assemble a collection of stars, but to build a cohesive team.

