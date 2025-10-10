ES ES FR FR
Norway vs Israel: Can Norway Move Closer to the 2026 World Cup?

World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 7) 11 oct 2025, 12:00
International, Oslo, Ullevaal
On Saturday, October 11, Norway will host Israel in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The match kicks off at 18:00 CET, and I have a betting recommendation for this encounter.

Norway vs Israel: Match Preview

Norway are in outstanding form and have taken a major step toward qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. The Norwegians have been dominant throughout this campaign. They opened with a crushing 5–0 win over Moldova, followed by victories over Israel (4–2) and Estonia (1–0). The highlight came in the clash with Italy, where Norway stunned the reigning European champions with a commanding 3–0 home win. They then demolished Moldova 11–1 in Oslo. With a perfect record of 15 points from five matches, Norway sit six points clear at the top. Italy still have a game in hand, but if Norway win this fixture, their qualification chances will be nearly secured.

Israel also remain in contention for a World Cup spot. They have won three of their first four matches, defeating Estonia twice (2–1 and 3–1) and thrashing Moldova 4–0. Their only losses came against Norway (2–4) and Italy, in what turned out to be a thrilling contest. Israel fought back from 2–4 down to level the score, only to concede in stoppage time and lose 4–5. With nine points and a game in hand on Italy, Israel still hold realistic hopes of advancing.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Norway won the reverse fixture 4–2.
  • Norway are on an eleven-match winning streak.
  • Israel have lost only one of their last four matches.
  • Israel have scored in seven consecutive games, while Norway have found the net in eleven straight.

Probable Lineups

  • Norway: Nyland; Ryerson, Heggem, Ajer, Bjørkan; Berg, Berge, Åsgård; Sørloth, Haaland, Schjelderup
  • Israel: Da; Peretz; Dasa, Lemkin, Nachmias, Revivo; R. Peretz, E. Peretz; Biton, Gloukh, Solomon; Baribo

Prediction

Norway are the clear favorites heading into this clash. With their current momentum and attacking firepower, they’ll look to claim another emphatic victory and move one step closer to World Cup qualification. My tip is to back Norway’s individual total over 2.5 goals.

