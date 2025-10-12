Prediction on game Italy Win & Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.66 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the clashes of Matchday 8 in the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign will take place on Tuesday at the Friuli Stadium in Udine, where Italy will host Israel. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Italy are cruising through the current qualifying cycle, having won four consecutive matches and scoring at least twice in each outing. In the latest round, Gennaro Gattuso’s side defeated Estonia 3-1, further underlining their dominance in the group.

However, there is a weak spot — the defense: 8 goals conceded is among the worst records for teams sitting second in their group. At home, the Azzurri are traditionally formidable: in their last 13 World Cup qualifiers on home soil, they have never allowed more than one goal per game.

Israel suffered a painful 0-5 defeat to Norway, putting themselves in a tough spot in the standings. Ran Ben-Shimon’s team has now lost three times, leaving them three points adrift of Italy. Dropping points in Udine will most likely end Israel’s hopes of fighting for a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

Despite this, Israel’s attacking play deserves respect — before facing Norway, they had scored in nine consecutive matches. Away from home, Israel play with no compromise: 13 consecutive away qualifiers without a single draw and a goal fest — at least four goals scored in eight of their last outings.

Probable lineups

Italy : Donnarumma, Mancini, Calafiori, Dimarco, Di Lorenzo, Barella, Tonali, Cambiaso, Raspadori, Retegui, Esposito.

: Donnarumma, Mancini, Calafiori, Dimarco, Di Lorenzo, Barella, Tonali, Cambiaso, Raspadori, Retegui, Esposito. Israel: Peretz, Blorian, Revivo, Nachmias, Dasa, Khalaili, Gloukh, E. Peretz, Abu Fani, Solomon, Biton.

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first-leg, Israel and Italy combined for 9 goals.

Israel have not drawn in any of their last 13 World Cup qualifiers away from home.

Italy have scored at least two goals in each of their last four matches.

Prediction

Both teams have plenty of motivation: Italy want to consolidate their lead, Israel are fighting to keep their hopes alive. Both sides are strong going forward but not flawless in defense. Considering the head-to-head stats and recent scoring form, the odds are high for an entertaining match with goals at both ends. Our bet for this game: “Italy to win & Over 2.5 goals” at odds of 1.66.