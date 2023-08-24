Nottingham Forest announced the transfer of the world champion

The press service of Nottingham Forest has announced on their official website the transfer of defender Gonzalo Montiel from Sevilla and the Argentine national team.

The English club has loaned the player for a period of one year. In the summer of 2024, Nottingham Forest will have the option to make the transfer of the Argentine permanent.

In the current season, Nottingham Forest has collected three points from two matches in the English Premier League and is currently in 10th place in the league table.

The 26-year-old Montiel has been playing for Sevilla since the summer of 2021. He joined the Spanish club from Argentine side River Plate. The transfer fee was 11 million euros. He has played a total of 72 matches for Sevilla in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing six assists. With Sevilla, Montiel won the UEFA Europa League in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Montiel has been playing for the Argentine national team since 2019. He has participated in 23 matches for the Argentine national team, scoring one goal and receiving eight yellow cards. With the Argentine national team, Montiel won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 2022 Finalissima, and the 2021 Copa America.