Nkunku set to leave: French forward to depart Chelsea this summer

Forward Christopher Nkunku will leave Chelsea during the summer transfer window, according to L’Équipe.

The source reports that Enzo Maresca has tested Nkunku several times in a defensive midfield role during training sessions, aiming to evaluate his abilities in a new position. However, the player himself prefers to play closer to the attack, but it seems there is no room for him up front.

The Blues' manager does not see the 27-year-old Frenchman as a central striker, especially after the signings of João Pedro and Liam Delap.

Earlier reports indicated that Bayern Munich are closely monitoring Nkunku's situation. Last season, the player featured in 47 matches, netting 15 goals and providing 5 assists.