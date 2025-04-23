Niko Kovac will remain Borussia Dortmund's head coach for the next season

Niko Kovac's candidacy initially sparked a lot of skepticism at Borussia Dortmund, but the Croatian has managed to prove himself well.

Details: According to Bild, Kovac will stay on as Borussia Dortmund's head coach for the next season.

Initially, it was assumed that he would only work until the end of the season, but the management is pleased with Kovac's performance and will give him the chance to prepare the team for the new season in the summer.

In 16 matches under Kovac's leadership, the Black and Yellows secured 8 victories, drew 3 times, and suffered 5 defeats.

