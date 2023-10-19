Neymar shared his emotions for the first time after his terrible injury

Famous Brazilian football player Neymar shared his emotions for the first time after he was seriously injured in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay (0:2).

According to the Brazilian footballer, he is now going through one of the most difficult moments in his career.

“This is a very sad moment, one of the most difficult in my life. I know I'm strong, but right now I really need the support of my family and friends.

Being injured and going through surgeries is not easy. Imagine recovering for a long time, and then four months later it all starts all over again.

I keep my faith... I give my strength to God so that He can renew me. Thank you for your support and kind words,” Neymar wrote on social networks.

Let us remind you that the football player was diagnosed with damage to the anterior cruciate ligament and a torn meniscus in the knee. He will undergo surgery soon. After this, Neymar’s recovery may take about a year, but no one can give an exact time frame.