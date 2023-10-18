Neymar is expected to be sidelined for approximately a year due to injury

Brazilian footballer Neymar has undergone a medical examination at his club, as announced by Al-Hilal.

According to the information provided, the examination Neymar underwent confirmed damage to the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his knee, which will require surgery, followed by a treatment program to be determined later.

On the night of October 18, a match from the 4th qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup took place in South America between Brazil and Uruguay. In the 45+4th minute of the match, the star Brazilian forward Neymar was forced to be substituted for Richarlison. Neymar sustained an injury to his left leg while battling with Nicolás De La Cruz.

A brace was applied to his left leg. A brace is an external medical device designed to alter the structural and functional features of the neuromuscular and skeletal systems: unloading, immobilization, activation, and correction of the functions of an injured joint or limb. Neymar last suffered an injury a month ago. After that, the head coach of the Saudi club Al-Hilal, where the Brazilian currently plays, Jorge Jesus, stated that the striker was suffering from muscle discomfort.