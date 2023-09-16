Neymar makes his debut in Saudi Arabia

Festival of goals in Riyadh. On the day of Neymar's debut, Al-Hilal beat Al-Riyadh 6-1, confirming that they are currently the strongest in the Saudi Pro League. A one-goal match in which the league leaders, led by Jesus, dominated, and the Brazilian himself appeared on the field in the second half. The stands greeted the star with applause. In half an hour, Neymar managed to give an assist to Malcolm and earn a penalty.

The player himself commented on his first match in the T-shirt of his new team:

«I’m very glad that I made my debut with a victory. Thank you to the fans for their support», - Neymar wrote on social networks.

The Brazilian moved to the Arabian Peninsula this summer from PSG for 90 million euros, becoming the most expensive acquisition of Saudi clubs. In the last campaign for PSG, the player played 28 matches, scoring 16 goals and assisting his teammates 17 times.

Al-Hilal - Al-Riyadh - 6:1

Goals: 1:0 - Mitrovic 30, 2:0 - Al-Shahrani 45+4, 3:0 - Al-Dawsari N. 68, 4:0 - Malcolm 83, 5:0 - Al-Dawsari S. 87 (p ), 6:0 - Al-Dawsari S. 90+5, 6:1 - Al-Zaqan 90+6.

Let us remind you that Neymar recently broke the record for goals for the Brazilian national team, which previously belonged to the legendary Pele. In the 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia, the striker scored his 78th and 79th goals for the national team. The Brazilian phenomenon scored 77 goals.