Neymar breaks Pele's "eternal" record

In the first round of the qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup, the Brazilian team did not experience any problems with the Bolivian team.

The five-time world champions won with a score of 5:1, and forward Neymar scored a brace.

It is noteworthy that the Brazilian scored his 78th and 79th goals for the national team. Thus, Neymar managed to surpass the achievement of football legend Pele and become the top scorer in the history of the Brazilian national team. The Brazilian phenomenon scored 77 goals.

Let us note that Rodrigo scored two more goals, and Rafinha also scored.

Let us remind you that last summer Neymar changed his team. After six seasons, he left PSG and moved to the Qatari club Al-Hilal. The Brazilian has not yet made his debut for the new club.

The 2026 World Championships will be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico. As part of the qualifying tournament in South America, six teams will receive tickets to the world championship. The Brazilians will play another qualifying match in September, and qualification will end in 2025.