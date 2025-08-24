Newcastle - Liverpool: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 2 online
In the final match of the second round of the English Premier League, Newcastle will host Liverpool at home. Here’s all the information on where and when you can catch this clash live.
Newcastle - Liverpool: what you need to know about the match
Newcastle kicked off the season with a goalless draw against Aston Villa. The Magpies played with a man advantage for a full 30 minutes, but failed to capitalize on their chances. Alexander Isak will miss another match—he is determined to leave the club, but with few suitors, his future remains uncertain.
Liverpool’s first official match of the season was against Crystal Palace for the FA Community Shield. Despite taking the lead twice during the game, the Merseysiders couldn’t hold on and eventually lost in extra time. However, their Premier League start was far more convincing: the Reds confidently thrashed Brentford 4-2 at Anfield.
Newcastle - Liverpool: when and where is the match
The second-round Premier League clash between Newcastle and Liverpool will be played on Monday, August 25, at St. James’ Park. Kick-off is at 21:00 CET.
Kickoff times in different countries around the world:
Los Angeles 12:00
New York 15:00
Panama 15:00
Toronto 15:00
Port of Spain 16:00
London 20:00
Yaoundé 21:00
Abuja 21:00
Cape Town 22:00
New Delhi 00:30
Sydney 05:00
Kiribati 07:00
Newcastle - Liverpool: where to watch the match online
Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.
Australia - Optus Sport
Cameroon - SuperSport
Canada - fuboTV Canada
Kenya - SuperSport
Nigeria - SuperSport
South Africa - SuperSport
Uganda - SuperSport
United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports
United States - NBC Sports
Other countries:
Algeria - beIN Sports
Angola - SuperSport
Anguilla - ESPN
Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN
Barbados - ESPN
Belize - Paramount+
Botswana - SuperSport
British Virgin Islands - ESPN
Cayman Islands - ESPN
China - Migu
Dominica - ESPN
Fiji - Digicel
Gambia - SuperSport
Ghana - SuperSport
Grenada - ESPN
India - JioStar
Ireland - Premier Sports, Sky Sports, TNT Sports
Jamaica - ESPN
Kiribati - Digicel
Lesotho - SuperSport
Liberia - SuperSport
Madagascar - SuperSport
Malawi - SuperSport
Marshall Islands - Digicel
Mauritius - SuperSport
Namibia - SuperSport
Nauru - Digicel
Palau - Digicel
Palestine - beIN SPORTS
Panama - ESPN
Rwanda - SuperSport
Saint Lucia - ESPN
Samoa - Digicel
Sierra Leone - SuperSport
Singapore - Star Hub
Solomon Islands - Sky Sport
South Sudan - beIN Sports
Sudan - beIN Sports
Tanzania - SuperSport
Tonga - Digicel
Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN
Tuvalu - Digicel
Zambia - SuperSport
Zimbabwe - SuperSport