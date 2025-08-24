RU RU ES ES FR FR
Newcastle - Liverpool: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 2 online

Football news Today, 08:25
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Newcastle - Liverpool: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 2 online Getty Images

In the final match of the second round of the English Premier League, Newcastle will host Liverpool at home. Here’s all the information on where and when you can catch this clash live.

Newcastle - Liverpool: what you need to know about the match

Newcastle kicked off the season with a goalless draw against Aston Villa. The Magpies played with a man advantage for a full 30 minutes, but failed to capitalize on their chances. Alexander Isak will miss another match—he is determined to leave the club, but with few suitors, his future remains uncertain.

Liverpool’s first official match of the season was against Crystal Palace for the FA Community Shield. Despite taking the lead twice during the game, the Merseysiders couldn’t hold on and eventually lost in extra time. However, their Premier League start was far more convincing: the Reds confidently thrashed Brentford 4-2 at Anfield.

Newcastle - Liverpool: when and where is the match

The second-round Premier League clash between Newcastle and Liverpool will be played on Monday, August 25, at St. James’ Park. Kick-off is at 21:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 12:00

  • New York 15:00

  • Panama 15:00

  • Toronto 15:00

  • Port of Spain 16:00

  • London 20:00

  • Yaoundé 21:00

  • Abuja 21:00

  • Cape Town 22:00

  • New Delhi 00:30

  • Sydney 05:00

  • Kiribati 07:00

Newcastle - Liverpool: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Optus Sport

  • Cameroon - SuperSport

  • Canada - fuboTV Canada

  • Kenya - SuperSport

  • Nigeria - SuperSport

  • South Africa - SuperSport

  • Uganda - SuperSport

  • United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports

  • United States - NBC Sports

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports

  • Angola - SuperSport

  • Anguilla - ESPN

  • Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN

  • Barbados - ESPN

  • Belize - Paramount+

  • Botswana - SuperSport

  • British Virgin Islands - ESPN

  • Cayman Islands - ESPN

  • China - Migu

  • Dominica - ESPN

  • Fiji - Digicel

  • Gambia - SuperSport

  • Ghana - SuperSport

  • Grenada - ESPN

  • India - JioStar

  • Ireland - Premier Sports, Sky Sports, TNT Sports

  • Jamaica - ESPN

  • Kiribati - Digicel

  • Lesotho - SuperSport

  • Liberia - SuperSport

  • Madagascar - SuperSport

  • Malawi - SuperSport

  • Marshall Islands - Digicel

  • Mauritius - SuperSport

  • Namibia - SuperSport

  • Nauru - Digicel

  • Palau - Digicel

  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS

  • Panama - ESPN

  • Rwanda - SuperSport

  • Saint Lucia - ESPN

  • Samoa - Digicel

  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport

  • Singapore - Star Hub

  • Solomon Islands - Sky Sport

  • South Sudan - beIN Sports

  • Sudan - beIN Sports

  • Tanzania - SuperSport

  • Tonga - Digicel

  • Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN

  • Tuvalu - Digicel

  • Zambia - SuperSport

  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport

