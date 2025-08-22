RU RU ES ES FR FR
"Impressive." Slot already dazzled by his new signing's abilities after just three training sessions

Mature beyond his years.
Football news Today, 11:11
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
"Impressive." Slot already dazzled by his new signing's abilities after just three training sessions Getty Images

Despite his young age, Liverpool splashed out €30 million for Giovanni Leoni. The Merseyside club's head coach, Arne Slot, emphasizes that this move was anything but random.

Details: Slot noted that it wasn’t hard for Leoni to settle into the squad. Even at just 18, he already demonstrates a footballing maturity well beyond his years.

Quote: "If you look at his transfer fee, you’d expect someone already quite mature for his age — and that’s exactly what I’ve seen. He arrived as an 18-year-old and interacts with his new teammates like he’s been here much longer. He’s impressive: tall, quick, and confident on the ball.

It also says a lot about the team. When you come into this club and this squad, you immediately feel at ease because it’s such a good and welcoming group — a perfect place to start your Liverpool career," Slot said.

