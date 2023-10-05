Newcastle coach speaks out about sensational victory over PSG

Newcastle coach Eddie Howe shared his impressions after his team's convincing victory in the second round match of the Champions League group stage over PSG. The British defeated the French champion at home with a score of 4:1.

The English coach admitted that even for him this result was unexpected.

"It was an incredible night for us, with so many stories to tell. I'm really happy for the club and our fans. What they gave us tonight was fantastic. We defended well and our team performance was great. We created a lot of good chances in the first half and showed aggressive pressing, which is our hallmark," Howe was quoted as saying by the BBC.

After two rounds of the group stage, Newcastle are top of the table in their group with four points.

In the first round, the English played away against Milan and that meeting ended with a score of 0:0. In the next round the team will meet Borussia Dortmund.