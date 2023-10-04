Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG
Football news Today, 19:19
PHOTO: MB Media
On October 4th, a match of the 2nd round of the UEFA Champions League in Group F took place between Newcastle and PSG. The game ended with a score of 4-1 in favor of the English team.
After the match, the statistical portal WhoScored assigned ratings to the players. The best-rated player was the defender Fabian Schär (8.0), who scored one goal.
High ratings were also given to three other goal scorers: Sean Longstaff (7.9), Miguel Almirón (7.7), and Dan Burn (7.6).
The worst player in the match was PSG's defender Marquinhos (5.2). The highest rating in the PSG squad went to the scorer of their only goal, Lucas Hernández (6.9).
WhoScored ratings for the match Newcastle - PSG - 4:1
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 19:01 Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City
Football news Today, 17:04 Guardiola's super-subs. Manchester City secured a hard-fought victory against RB Leipzig in Germany
Football news Today, 13:52 The Tottenham legend has approached Klopp with a proposal to replay the 2018/19 UCL final
Football news Today, 13:00 Guardiola is third. Rating of the best coaches of the Premier League 2023/24, who is the leader?
Football news Today, 08:32 Christophe Galtier returns to coaching: his new club is known
Football news Yesterday, 16:57 UCL. The son of a legend brought victory to Inter, Bayern snatched 3 points, show in Eindhoven
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 19:19 Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG Football news Today, 19:01 Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City Football news Today, 17:36 UEFA Champions League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 2 Football news Today, 17:13 Ferran Torres secured victory for FC Barcelona against Porto. He replaced Robert Lewandowski Football news Today, 17:08 UCL Group E. Lazio once again managed to score a late goal & won in Scotland Football news Today, 17:04 Guardiola's super-subs. Manchester City secured a hard-fought victory against RB Leipzig in Germany Football news Today, 17:00 PSG embarrassed at Newcastle & tight draw between Dortmund and Milan: Group F results in the ULC Football news Today, 16:30 Loss for Barça: Lewandowski left the field in the middle of the first half Football news Today, 16:00 The Chelsea captain has received a suspension and a fine Football news Today, 15:31 The final of the 2030 FIFA World Cup will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu
Sport Predictions
Football 05 oct 2023 Astana vs Viktoria Plzen prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football 05 oct 2023 Freiburg vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football 05 oct 2023 Breidablik vs Zorya prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football 05 oct 2023 Aris vs Rangers prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football 05 oct 2023 Marseille vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football 05 oct 2023 Aston Villa vs Zrinski prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football 05 oct 2023 Aberdeen vs HJK prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football 05 oct 2023 Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football 05 oct 2023 Slavia Prague vs Sheriff prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football 05 oct 2023 Palmeiras vs Boca Juniors prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023