Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG

On October 4th, a match of the 2nd round of the UEFA Champions League in Group F took place between Newcastle and PSG. The game ended with a score of 4-1 in favor of the English team.

After the match, the statistical portal WhoScored assigned ratings to the players. The best-rated player was the defender Fabian Schär (8.0), who scored one goal.

High ratings were also given to three other goal scorers: Sean Longstaff (7.9), Miguel Almirón (7.7), and Dan Burn (7.6).

The worst player in the match was PSG's defender Marquinhos (5.2). The highest rating in the PSG squad went to the scorer of their only goal, Lucas Hernández (6.9).

WhoScored ratings for the match Newcastle - PSG - 4:1