RU RU NG NG
Main News Luis Enrique continues to be criticized for his crushing defeat in the Champions League

Luis Enrique continues to be criticized for his crushing defeat in the Champions League

Football news Today, 03:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Luis Enrique continues to be criticized for his crushing defeat in the Champions League Photo: UEFA Twitter/Author unknown

Former French national team player Christophe Dugarry did not ignore PSG's disastrous results in the Champions League.

In particular, the local football legend was disappointed with the actions of PSG head coach Luis Enrique.

Let us remind you that in the match of the 2nd round of the group stage of the Champions League against Newcastle, the French champion lost with a score of 1:4.

“Luis Enrique makes mistakes. I know him because I worked with him at Barcelona. He is a very proud and selfish person. I am sure that he will remain so. He will push his ideas and will not change. I think Luis Enrique doesn’t realize the true potential of his players", -Dugarry told MaxiFoot.

Let us remind you that in the first match of the Champions League, the Parisians hosted Borussia Dortmund at home and won a landslide victory with a score of 2:0. In the next round, the Parisians will meet Milan on October 25.

Not everything is going smoothly for the Parisians in the domestic arena either. After seven rounds played, Luis Enrique's men occupy only fifth place in the standings.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Champions League
Popular news
Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise Football news Yesterday, 17:56 Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise
The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton Football news Yesterday, 15:37 The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton
UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory Football news Yesterday, 14:40 UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory
The England national team's squad for the matches against Australia and Italy has been announced Football news Yesterday, 13:19 The England national team's squad for the matches against Australia and Italy has been announced
Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG Football news 04 oct 2023, 19:19 Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG
Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City Football news 04 oct 2023, 19:01 Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:51 Manchester City will pay Haaland even more Football news Today, 04:26 The coach was beaten, the players were arrested: the Conference League match ended in scandal Football news Today, 03:00 Luis Enrique continues to be criticized for his crushing defeat in the Champions League Football news Today, 02:46 Four PSG players were suspended for insulting fans Football news Today, 02:35 Inter Miami was encouraged by the timing of Messi's return to the field Football news Today, 02:27 Moyes speaks out about West Ham's record in European competition Football news Today, 02:21 Beckham explained how negotiations for Messi began Football news Today, 00:57 Messi could return to Europe soon Football news Today, 00:42 Replay of the match Tottenham - Liverpool: UEFA gave the green light Football news Today, 00:21 Vinicius opposed Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid: the reason is known
Sport Predictions
Football Today Empoli vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Al-Ittihad vs Al Ahli prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Athletic vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Strasbourg vs Nantes prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Luton Town vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Fulham vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Burnley vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Everton vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023