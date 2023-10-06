Luis Enrique continues to be criticized for his crushing defeat in the Champions League

Former French national team player Christophe Dugarry did not ignore PSG's disastrous results in the Champions League.

In particular, the local football legend was disappointed with the actions of PSG head coach Luis Enrique.

Let us remind you that in the match of the 2nd round of the group stage of the Champions League against Newcastle, the French champion lost with a score of 1:4.

“Luis Enrique makes mistakes. I know him because I worked with him at Barcelona. He is a very proud and selfish person. I am sure that he will remain so. He will push his ideas and will not change. I think Luis Enrique doesn’t realize the true potential of his players", -Dugarry told MaxiFoot.

Let us remind you that in the first match of the Champions League, the Parisians hosted Borussia Dortmund at home and won a landslide victory with a score of 2:0. In the next round, the Parisians will meet Milan on October 25.

Not everything is going smoothly for the Parisians in the domestic arena either. After seven rounds played, Luis Enrique's men occupy only fifth place in the standings.