Luis Enrique spoke about PSG's major defeat in the Champions League

Luis Enrique spoke about PSG's major defeat in the Champions League Photo: Ligue 1 Twitter/Author unknown

PSG head coach Luis Enrique spoke to reporters after an unexpected major defeat to Newcastle in the second round of the Champions League group stage.

The French champion lost to the English on the road with a score of 1:4.

After the meeting, the Spanish coach noted that his players did not deserve such a defeat.

"Why this tactic? I'm the coach and I make the decisions. This is a very good result for them. We don't deserve this outcome. It's a bad result for us, but we have to keep moving forward.

Our goal is to reach the 1/8 finals. We know that our group is difficult and we are still in second place... The last matches will be interesting. We need to show better results. Is it difficult to coach PSG? This is a strange question!”, Enrique is quoted as saying by RMC Sport.

In the first round of the Champions League, PSG won at home against Borussia Dortmund with a score of 2:0. In the next round, the Parisians will meet Milan. The game will take place on October 25.

