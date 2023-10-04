RU RU NG NG
Newcastle United vs Paris Saint-Germain: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

Football news Today, 08:37
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Newcastle United vs Paris Saint-Germain: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Photo: twitter.com/PSG_English / Author unknown

UEFA Champions League action returns to St. James' Park, a venue that hasn't hosted group stage fixtures since the year 2000. That season, the Magpies shared a group with footballing giants such as Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich, ultimately securing the third spot. Kicking off the current campaign, Newcastle United showcased a stern defence, holding AC Milan to a goalless draw. Concurrently, Paris Saint-Germain celebrated a home victory against Borussia Dortmund with a 2-0 scoreline. As such, the forthcoming fixture promises to feature sides that, so far in the group stages, have remained impervious to their opponents.

The encounter between Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain is scheduled for Wednesday, October 4th. The opening whistle is set to sound at 21:00 Central European Time.

Below, we've compiled a guide detailing where you can watch this anticipated clash across various global territories.

  • Australia - Stan Sport
  • Cameroon - SuperSport
  • Canada - DAZN
  • Kenya - SuperSport
  • New Zealand - beIN
  • Nigeria - SuperSport
  • South Africa - SuperSport
  • Uganda - SuperSport
  • United Kingdom - TNT Sports
  • United States - CBS, TUDN

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN
  • Angola - SuperSport
  • Anguilla - Flow Sports
  • Antigua and Barbuda - Flow Sports
  • Bahamas - Flow Sports
  • Barbados - Flow Sports
  • Belize - ESPN Norte
  • Botswana - SuperSport
  • British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports
  • Cayman Islands - Flow Sports
  • China - CCTV, iQIYI
  • Dominica - Flow Sports
  • Gambia - SuperSport
  • Ghana - SuperSport
  • Grenada - Flow Sports
  • Hong Kong - beIN
  • India - Sony
  • Ireland - RTE, Virgin, Livescore
  • Israel - The Sports Channel
  • Jamaica - Flow Sports
  • Japan - WOWOW
  • Lesotho - SuperSport
  • Liberia - SuperSport
  • Madagascar - SuperSport
  • Malawi - SuperSport
  • Mauritius - SuperSport
  • Namibia - SuperSport
  • Palestine - beIN
  • Panama - Flow Sports
  • Rwanda - SuperSport
  • Saint Lucia - Flow Sports
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport
  • Singapore - beIN
  • South Sudan - beIN
  • Sudan - SuperSport
  • Tanzania - SuperSport
  • Trinidad and Tobago - Flow Sports
  • Zambia - SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport
