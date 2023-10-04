Newcastle United vs Paris Saint-Germain: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

UEFA Champions League action returns to St. James' Park, a venue that hasn't hosted group stage fixtures since the year 2000. That season, the Magpies shared a group with footballing giants such as Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich, ultimately securing the third spot. Kicking off the current campaign, Newcastle United showcased a stern defence, holding AC Milan to a goalless draw. Concurrently, Paris Saint-Germain celebrated a home victory against Borussia Dortmund with a 2-0 scoreline. As such, the forthcoming fixture promises to feature sides that, so far in the group stages, have remained impervious to their opponents.

The encounter between Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain is scheduled for Wednesday, October 4th. The opening whistle is set to sound at 21:00 Central European Time.

Below, we've compiled a guide detailing where you can watch this anticipated clash across various global territories.

Australia - Stan Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - DAZN

Kenya - SuperSport

New Zealand - beIN

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - TNT Sports

United States - CBS, TUDN

Other countries: