Newcastle United vs Paris Saint-Germain: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel
UEFA Champions League action returns to St. James' Park, a venue that hasn't hosted group stage fixtures since the year 2000. That season, the Magpies shared a group with footballing giants such as Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich, ultimately securing the third spot. Kicking off the current campaign, Newcastle United showcased a stern defence, holding AC Milan to a goalless draw. Concurrently, Paris Saint-Germain celebrated a home victory against Borussia Dortmund with a 2-0 scoreline. As such, the forthcoming fixture promises to feature sides that, so far in the group stages, have remained impervious to their opponents.
The encounter between Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain is scheduled for Wednesday, October 4th. The opening whistle is set to sound at 21:00 Central European Time.
Below, we've compiled a guide detailing where you can watch this anticipated clash across various global territories.
- Australia - Stan Sport
- Cameroon - SuperSport
- Canada - DAZN
- Kenya - SuperSport
- New Zealand - beIN
- Nigeria - SuperSport
- South Africa - SuperSport
- Uganda - SuperSport
- United Kingdom - TNT Sports
- United States - CBS, TUDN
Other countries:
- Algeria - beIN
- Angola - SuperSport
- Anguilla - Flow Sports
- Antigua and Barbuda - Flow Sports
- Bahamas - Flow Sports
- Barbados - Flow Sports
- Belize - ESPN Norte
- Botswana - SuperSport
- British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports
- Cayman Islands - Flow Sports
- China - CCTV, iQIYI
- Dominica - Flow Sports
- Gambia - SuperSport
- Ghana - SuperSport
- Grenada - Flow Sports
- Hong Kong - beIN
- India - Sony
- Ireland - RTE, Virgin, Livescore
- Israel - The Sports Channel
- Jamaica - Flow Sports
- Japan - WOWOW
- Lesotho - SuperSport
- Liberia - SuperSport
- Madagascar - SuperSport
- Malawi - SuperSport
- Mauritius - SuperSport
- Namibia - SuperSport
- Palestine - beIN
- Panama - Flow Sports
- Rwanda - SuperSport
- Saint Lucia - Flow Sports
- Sierra Leone - SuperSport
- Singapore - beIN
- South Sudan - beIN
- Sudan - SuperSport
- Tanzania - SuperSport
- Trinidad and Tobago - Flow Sports
- Zambia - SuperSport
- Zimbabwe - SuperSport