Stop this machine: Newcastle win fourth match in a row

On the evening of October 4, Newcastle defeated PSG at home with a score of 4:1 in the match of the 2nd round of the group stage of the Champions League.

Thus, the English team was able to extend their winning streak by winning four matches in a row. In these meetings, the Magpies scored 15 goals while conceding one goal, which looks quite impressive.

Over the past month, the Magpies have defeated Burnley (2:0) and Sheffield United (8:0) in the domestic championship, and also sensationally knocked Manchester City out of the League Cup (1:0). Interestingly, at the beginning of the season, Newcastle had serious problems, losing three matches in a row - Manchester City (0:1), Liverpool (1:2) and Brighton (1:3).

Newcastle will play their next match on Sunday, October 8. On this day, Eddie Howe's team will play away against West Ham in the English Championship.

Let us remember that last season Newcastle finished in fourth place in the English Premier League standings and reached the group stage of the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.