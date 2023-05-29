"Napoli" may bring back their former defensive leader

Napoli is showing interest in Chelsea and Senegal national team defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Il Mattino.

According to the source, the Italian club is considering the option of loaning the player during the summer transfer window. The 31-year-old African player could replace Korean defender Kim Min-Jae in Napoli's squad, as Manchester United is interested in acquiring him.

Koulibaly moved to Chelsea from Napoli in the summer of 2022 for a transfer fee of 38 million euros. In the current season, he has played 32 matches in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

