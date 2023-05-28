"Bayern Munich" will pay a substantial sum to the dismissed Hasan Salihamidzic

Bayern Munich will pay a substantial compensation to Hasan Salihamidzic, who was dismissed from his position as sporting director, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg from Sky Sport.

According to the source, the German club will have to pay the Bosnian between 6-8 million euros. This amount is related to the fact that he had a contract with the club until 2026.

It should be noted that Salihamidzic and CEO Oliver Kahn were dismissed despite Bayern's championship title in the Bundesliga.

Don't miss: Cancelo won two top championships in one season.