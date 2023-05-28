"Bayern Munich" will pay a substantial sum to the dismissed Hasan Salihamidzic
Football news Today, 15:55
Photo: Hasan Salihamidzic
Bayern Munich will pay a substantial compensation to Hasan Salihamidzic, who was dismissed from his position as sporting director, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg from Sky Sport.
According to the source, the German club will have to pay the Bosnian between 6-8 million euros. This amount is related to the fact that he had a contract with the club until 2026.
It should be noted that Salihamidzic and CEO Oliver Kahn were dismissed despite Bayern's championship title in the Bundesliga.
Don't miss: Cancelo won two top championships in one season.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 14:58 "Barcelona" won the La Liga match with a large score
Football news Today, 13:15 "Chelsea" has signed a contract with a new head coach
Football news Today, 11:15 Goalkeeper of PSG hospitalized in critical condition due to a horse
Football news Today, 09:57 "Shakhtar" has become the champion of Ukraine
Football news Yesterday, 16:54 Messi brought PSG the title of Ligue 1 champion
Football news Yesterday, 16:13 The club of Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to become the champion of Saudi Arabia
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:55 "Bayern Munich" will pay a substantial sum to the dismissed Hasan Salihamidzic Football news Today, 15:42 "Heidenheim" in an incredible match won a place in the Bundesliga Football news Today, 15:30 "Valencia" escaped defeat in the La Liga match on the 93rd minute Football news Today, 15:15 "Atletico" claimed victory in their home match in La Liga Football news Today, 14:58 "Barcelona" won the La Liga match with a large score Football news Today, 14:42 "Lazio" snatched a victory against the Serie A underdog Football news Today, 14:15 "Manchester City" lost in the final round of the English Premier League Football news Today, 13:55 "Manchester United" has secured an important victory and finished in the top-3 of the EPL Football news Today, 13:44 Eight goals: Southampton and Liverpool put on a super spectacle Football news Today, 13:33 "Arsenal" achieved a resounding victory in the final round of the Premier League
Sport Predictions
Football 29 may 2023 Young Boys vs Winterthur predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football 29 may 2023 Zurich vs Lugano: predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football 29 may 2023 St. Gallen vs Sion: predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football 29 may 2023 Basel vs Grasshoppers predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football 30 may 2023 Sivasspor vs Konyaspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023 Football 30 may 2023 Istanbulspor vs Adana Demirspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023 Football 30 may 2023 Fenerbahçe vs Antalyaspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023 Football 30 may 2023 Giresunspor vs Trabzonspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023