Bayern yesterday won their 11th league title in a row.

Journalists drew attention to the fact that defender Joao Cancelo, on loan from Manchester City, won two league titles in one season during the 2022/2023 season.

In addition to winning the Bundesliga title, the Portuguese will also be awarded an APL gold medal.

The Portuguese defender appeared in 17 APL games for England, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

He played in 15 Bundesliga games for Bayern, scoring one goal and giving four assists.