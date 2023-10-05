Mudryk was compared to a young Cristiano Ronaldo

Former defender of Chelsea and the French national team, William Gallas, expressed his opinion about the performance of the winger of the London club and the Ukrainian national team, Mikhail Mudryk.

According to the Frenchman, he is glad that the Ukrainian scored the first goal in an official match for the Blues. Gallas admitted that he has seen Mudryk improve this season.

"Mikhail is the type of player that defenders hate because he can play both on the wing and in the center. He is very fast and has fantastic technique. Mudryk has all the qualities to become a top player.

Mikhail is very reminiscent of the young Cristiano Ronaldo. When Cristiano first came to the Premier League, he showed that he had all the necessary technical skills and speed. He showed incredible skill with his feints on the ball,” he said.

Let us remind you that the Ukrainian has been playing for the English team since January of this year. He scored his first goal for the Blues earlier this week against Fulham in a Premier League match.