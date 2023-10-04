Mudryk participated in a general training session with Chelsea

Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk participated in a training session with the full group, as reported on Chelsea's website.

In the match against Fulham, Mudryk started the game from the beginning and scored a goal in the 18th minute. However, after the first half, Mauricio Pochettino substituted him. The coach explained after the game that the Ukrainian winger felt some minor discomfort, which led to the decision to replace him.

Chelsea has announced that a recovery training session took place in Cobham on Wednesday, October 4th, following the match. Mykhailo Mudryk was part of the training session with the entire group of players. It was also previously reported that Mudryk might be ready for the upcoming match against Burnley on Saturday.

Chelsea's head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, praised the Ukrainian player, stating that Mudryk played because he deserved it.

As a reminder, Mykhailo Mudryk joined Chelsea in January 2023 and signed a contract with the club until 2031. Chelsea paid €70 million + €30 million in bonuses for this transfer, making Mudryk the most expensive Ukrainian footballer, surpassing the record held by Andriy Shevchenko, for whom Chelsea paid nearly €44 million in 2006.