Mourinho told how he worked as a school teacher

Roma head coach Jose Mourinho shared his experience as a school teacher.

"Before I became a professional footballer, I worked in a school and learned a lot about different things. I also taught children with Down syndrome, and it was an incredibly impressive experience that helped me understand many things better," GamePlan quotes Mourinho as saying. A.

As you know, Mourinho became the head coach of Roma in 2021. His contract with the club runs until 2024.

Previously, the famous Portuguese coached such clubs as Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter, Porto, Leiria, Benfica and Barcelona.

It should be noted that Jose Mourinho is the only coach in the world to win the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

After the start of the current season, rumors began to actively spread that the eminent specialist would leave Roma after a bad start. The coach himself said that he wants to work out the contract to the end.