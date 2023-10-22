VIDEO. Mourinho was sent off in the match against Monza for trolling

In the ninth round of the Italian Serie A, Roma hosted Monza. The hosts won the match 1-0 thanks to a goal by Stephan El Shaarawy a few minutes before the end of the match. Just before the final whistle, Jose Mourinho was sent off.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the reason for Mourinho's deletion was that the Portuguese coach made a crying gesture towards Matteo Pessina, who complained that too much time was taken to return the ball to play.

Due to this incident, Mourinho will miss the next Serie A match, in which his team will face Inter.

Thanks to this victory, Roma moved ahead of Monza in the league table.