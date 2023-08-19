RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 07:00
Müller once again inscribed his name in the history of Bayern

Striker Thomas Müller once again inscribed his name in the history of Bayern Munich.

A new record mark has been conquered by the long-term leader of the Munich club and the German national team in the match of the 1st round of the Bundesliga against Werder Bremen.

According to Opta Sport, for 16 seasons in the Bundesliga, the striker has appeared on the field as part of Bayern. This is an absolute record for the club.

Note that Muller played his first match in a team shirt from Munich back in August 2008.

As for the match with Werder Bremen, the wards of the German coach Thomas Tuchel won it with a score of 4:0. Muller scored an assist when he provided an assist to Leroy Zahn. It was already the final goal in the performance of the reigning champions.

Note that now Thomas Muller is 33 years old. He spent his entire career in the same team and regularly becomes the author of new records at Bayern. Portal Transfermarkt estimates his value at 12 million euros.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bundesliga Germany
