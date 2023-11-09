Milwaukee Bucks star player was expelled during the game for displaying "excessive emotions"

Milwaukee's standout, Giannis Antetokounmpo, was ejected during the course of the game for displaying "excessive emotions."

The Greek basketball maestro executed a dunk over Isaiah Stewart, followed by a gesture implying "too small," earning him a second technical and subsequent expulsion. This incident occurred in the third quarter of the match against Detroit.

Following this episode, Detroit managed to make a strong comeback in the score, but ultimately did not secure the victory. Milwaukee triumphed with a score of 120:118. Giannis spent 15 minutes on the court, during which he amassed 15 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected for a second technical foul for taunting after he dunked on Isaiah Stewart.



Giannis Antetokounmpo, a Greek professional basketball player of Nigerian descent, stands at a height of 211 cm and plays as a forward but can also take on the guard position. During the 2015-2016 season, he established himself as the primary playmaker for the Bucks. In the 2016-2017 season, he evolved into an all-around player, leading the team in all statistical categories.

He became the first player in NBA history to break into the top 20 of the league in every individual category—points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. A champion in the NBA in 2021, he is also a two-time NBA Finals MVP (2019, 2020) and the NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2020).