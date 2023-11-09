RU RU NG NG
Main News Basketball news Milwaukee Bucks star player was expelled during the game for displaying "excessive emotions"

Milwaukee Bucks star player was expelled during the game for displaying "excessive emotions"

Basketball news Today, 11:47
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Milwaukee Bucks star player was expelled during the game for displaying "excessive emotions" Milwaukee Bucks star player was expelled during the game for displaying "excessive emotions"

Milwaukee's standout, Giannis Antetokounmpo, was ejected during the course of the game for displaying "excessive emotions."

The Greek basketball maestro executed a dunk over Isaiah Stewart, followed by a gesture implying "too small," earning him a second technical and subsequent expulsion. This incident occurred in the third quarter of the match against Detroit.

Following this episode, Detroit managed to make a strong comeback in the score, but ultimately did not secure the victory. Milwaukee triumphed with a score of 120:118. Giannis spent 15 minutes on the court, during which he amassed 15 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, a Greek professional basketball player of Nigerian descent, stands at a height of 211 cm and plays as a forward but can also take on the guard position. During the 2015-2016 season, he established himself as the primary playmaker for the Bucks. In the 2016-2017 season, he evolved into an all-around player, leading the team in all statistical categories.

He became the first player in NBA history to break into the top 20 of the league in every individual category—points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. A champion in the NBA in 2021, he is also a two-time NBA Finals MVP (2019, 2020) and the NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2020).

Popular news
Europa League. West Ham and Marseille comfortably defeated their opponents Football news Today, 17:01 Europa League. West Ham and Marseille comfortably defeated their opponents
Aston Villa secured victory against AZ in their home fixture of the Conference League Football news Today, 16:56 Aston Villa secured victory against AZ in their home fixture of the Conference League
The drawing of lots for the ATP Finals groups has taken place Tennis news Today, 16:30 The drawing of lots for the ATP Finals groups has taken place
Alonso and Bayer shock Europe. Neverkusen has won 11 matches in a row and set a club record Football news Today, 15:51 Alonso and Bayer shock Europe. Neverkusen has won 11 matches in a row and set a club record
The first team to advance to the semi-finals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup has been revealed Tennis news Today, 15:20 The first team to advance to the semi-finals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup has been revealed
Roma lose to Slavia. Lukaku breaks record scoring streak Football news Today, 15:00 Roma lose to Slavia. Lukaku breaks record scoring streak
More news
Best Betting Sites
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:45 Following Italy. Second team to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup has been determined Football news Today, 17:01 Europa League. West Ham and Marseille comfortably defeated their opponents Football news Today, 16:56 Aston Villa secured victory against AZ in their home fixture of the Conference League Tennis news Today, 16:30 The drawing of lots for the ATP Finals groups has taken place Football news Today, 15:51 Alonso and Bayer shock Europe. Neverkusen has won 11 matches in a row and set a club record Football news Today, 15:33 Luis Diaz's father has been released by kidnappers Tennis news Today, 15:20 The first team to advance to the semi-finals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup has been revealed Football news Today, 15:00 Roma lose to Slavia. Lukaku breaks record scoring streak Football news Today, 14:44 UEFA Europa League. Liverpool sensationally loses to Toulouse, Brighton beats Ajax Football news Today, 13:56 Diego Simeone has extended his contract with Atlético
Sport Predictions
Football 10 nov 2023 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawon prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Sassuolo vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Basketball 10 nov 2023 Monaco vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Borussia M vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Genoa vs Verona prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Athletic vs Celta prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Montpellier vs Nice prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Blackburn vs Preston prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Hockey 10 nov 2023 Florida Panthers - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023