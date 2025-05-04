RU RU ES ES FR FR
Messi scores in MLS for the first time in a month. Goal video

Messi scores in MLS for the first time in a month. Goal video

Today, 02:17
Ileana Sanchez
Messi scores in MLS for the first time in a month. Goal video Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The legendary Argentine Lionel Messi netted his fourth goal of the new MLS regular season.

In the match against the New York Red Bulls, the Inter Miami forward exchanged passes twice with Telasco Segovia and, battling a defender, outwitted the goalkeeper.

Leo Messi's goal video against New York Red Bulls

It's worth noting that the 37-year-old forward last scored in MLS almost a month ago—on April 7 against Toronto FC. After that, fans saw a Leo brace against LAFC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, but the Argentine went scoreless in his next four matches.

The match against the New York Red Bulls ended in a 4-0 victory for Inter Miami. Besides Messi, who scored the fourth goal of the game, Fafà Picault, Marcelo Weigandt, and Luis Suárez also found the net.

After ten rounds, Inter Miami sits fourth in the regular season standings. The gap to leaders Columbus Crew is three points, but Inter has a game in hand.

