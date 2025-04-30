Messi Eliminated: Inter Miami Crash Out of Concachampions After 3-1 Loss to Vancouver

Inter Miami’s international run came to a bitter end after a 3-1 home loss to Vancouver Whitecaps eliminated them from the CONCACAF Champions Cup with a 5-1 aggregate defeat. Lionel Messi started for the Herons, and early signs pointed to a potential comeback when Jordi Alba scored in the 8th minute, assisted by Luis Suárez. That goal brought Inter Miami within one of forcing extra time and seemed to put the game firmly within their grasp.

But their momentum was crushed early in the second half when Brian White and Pedro Vite scored in rapid succession, just two minutes apart. The Canadian side’s quickfire goals left Miami needing four more to advance, due to the away goals rule. From there, the task proved insurmountable. Sebastian Berhalter sealed the result in the 70th minute, ending Miami's dreams of a first continental final.

Despite Messi's efforts — including a free-kick attempt and a dazzling solo run — Inter Miami fell short. The defeat means Javier Mascherano’s side must now regroup quickly. They’ll return to MLS action on Saturday, hosting New York Red Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET. With 18 points, the team sits fifth in the Eastern Conference, still in playoff position but now carrying the weight of a major continental setback.

For Vancouver Whitecaps, reaching the CONCACAF Champions Cup final is a historic milestone. It marks the club’s first-ever appearance in a continental final and a landmark moment for Canadian soccer. Under the guidance of Jesper Sorensen, the Whitecaps have developed into a disciplined and dangerous side, with Pedro Vite orchestrating play and Brian White proving lethal in front of goal. Currently leading the Western Conference in MLS, Vancouver now aims to cap off their impressive campaign with a continental title and a ticket to the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

In the final, they will face either Tigres or Cruz Azul, who meet on Thursday to decide the other semifinal after a 1-1 draw in the first leg. Both Mexican clubs bring significant pedigree and international experience, presenting a major challenge for Vancouver. But with growing support at home and a confident, well-balanced squad, the Whitecaps are ready to embrace the spotlight and make a statement on the biggest stage in North American soccer.