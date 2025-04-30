RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Messi Eliminated: Inter Miami Crash Out of Concachampions After 3-1 Loss to Vancouver

Messi Eliminated: Inter Miami Crash Out of Concachampions After 3-1 Loss to Vancouver

Football news Today, 22:04
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Messi Eliminated: Inter Miami Crash Out of Concachampions After 3-1 Loss to Vancouver Messi Eliminated: Inter Miami Crash Out of Concachampions After 3-1 Loss to Vancouver

Inter Miami’s international run came to a bitter end after a 3-1 home loss to Vancouver Whitecaps eliminated them from the CONCACAF Champions Cup with a 5-1 aggregate defeat. Lionel Messi started for the Herons, and early signs pointed to a potential comeback when Jordi Alba scored in the 8th minute, assisted by Luis Suárez. That goal brought Inter Miami within one of forcing extra time and seemed to put the game firmly within their grasp.

But their momentum was crushed early in the second half when Brian White and Pedro Vite scored in rapid succession, just two minutes apart. The Canadian side’s quickfire goals left Miami needing four more to advance, due to the away goals rule. From there, the task proved insurmountable. Sebastian Berhalter sealed the result in the 70th minute, ending Miami's dreams of a first continental final.

Despite Messi's efforts — including a free-kick attempt and a dazzling solo run — Inter Miami fell short. The defeat means Javier Mascherano’s side must now regroup quickly. They’ll return to MLS action on Saturday, hosting New York Red Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET. With 18 points, the team sits fifth in the Eastern Conference, still in playoff position but now carrying the weight of a major continental setback.

For Vancouver Whitecaps, reaching the CONCACAF Champions Cup final is a historic milestone. It marks the club’s first-ever appearance in a continental final and a landmark moment for Canadian soccer. Under the guidance of Jesper Sorensen, the Whitecaps have developed into a disciplined and dangerous side, with Pedro Vite orchestrating play and Brian White proving lethal in front of goal. Currently leading the Western Conference in MLS, Vancouver now aims to cap off their impressive campaign with a continental title and a ticket to the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

In the final, they will face either Tigres or Cruz Azul, who meet on Thursday to decide the other semifinal after a 1-1 draw in the first leg. Both Mexican clubs bring significant pedigree and international experience, presenting a major challenge for Vancouver. But with growing support at home and a confident, well-balanced squad, the Whitecaps are ready to embrace the spotlight and make a statement on the biggest stage in North American soccer.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF Vancouver Whitecaps
Popular news
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 16:02 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news Today, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle Today, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news Yesterday, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
Exclusive: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer Football news 26 apr 2025, 16:37 EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Nottingham Forest - : - Brentford 01 may 2025, 14:30 English Premier League
Nottingham Forest
-
Brentford
-
14:30
Djurgaarden - : - Chelsea 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Djurgaarden
-
Chelsea
-
15:00
Athletic Club - : - Manchester United 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Athletic Club
-
Manchester United
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Fiorentina 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Real Betis
-
Fiorentina
-
15:00
Tottenham - : - Bodoe/Glimt 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Tottenham
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
15:00
Wellington Phoenix - : - Perth Glory 02 may 2025, 03:30 A-League Men Australia
Wellington Phoenix
-
Perth Glory
-
03:30
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC 02 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Central Coast Mariners
-
Brisbane Roar FC
-
05:35
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City 02 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum 02 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
14:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:30 Argentine Talent Matías Soulé Turned Down Italy After Face-to-Face Talk With Spalletti Football news Today, 22:05 Argentine Midfielder Lautaro Belleggia Living Like a King in Indonesia — But Speaking in Signs Football news Today, 22:04 Messi Eliminated: Inter Miami Crash Out of Concachampions After 3-1 Loss to Vancouver Football news Today, 21:40 Verón, Ginóbili, and Mónaco Back Ambitious Project to Reshape Miami FC Football news Today, 21:30 Alexis Sánchez Calls Out Udinese Coach, Receives Blunt Reply Amid Mounting Tensions Football news Today, 21:21 CONMEBOL Awards 3–0 Win to Fortaleza After Chaos in Chile Football news Today, 21:15 Costa Rican VAR Review Reveals Errors, Progress, and Controversial Decisions Football news Today, 20:35 Brazilian Investment Group Bids to Transform Mar del Plata's Iconic Minella Stadium Football news Today, 20:10 Huracán Forward Matías Tissera Released After 28 Days in Jail for Attempted Extortion Case Football news Today, 19:45 NWSL Applies for Division II Status, Eyes 2026 Launch of Developmental League
Sport Predictions
Football 01 may 2025 Ceramica Cleopatra vs National Bank of Egypt: Who will prevail in the battle for fifth place? Football 01 may 2025 Wolfsberger - Hartberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 1 May 2025 Football 01 may 2025 Al-Riyadh vs Al-Orouba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Football 01 may 2025 Al-Akhdood vs Al-Wehda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Football 01 may 2025 Al-Masry vs Zamalek: battle for third place in the Egyptian Premier League Football 01 may 2025 Al-Fateh vs Al-Shabab prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Football 01 may 2025 Tottenham – Bodo/Glimt: Can Tottenham secure a solid advantage at home? Football 01 may 2025 Cruz Azul vs Tigres prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 May 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores