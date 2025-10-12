Messi continues to dazzle in MLS: 6 goal involvements in two matches

The Argentine is in sensational form

Lionel Messi is once again putting on a masterclass for Inter Miami, racking up 6 goal involvements in just his last two matches.

Details: First, Messi registered three assists in the clash against New England, and then in the following game against Atlanta, he netted a brace and set up another goal. Thus, the Inter Miami captain has been directly involved in six goals for his team across just two games.

Leo Messi had 6 G/A in his last 2 games for Inter Miami. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/YuvHGvoqLY — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 12, 2025

In the 39th minute, Messi curled a brilliant strike into the far corner to open the scoring.

Quien más que él… Golazo de Leoooo 🤩⚽️ pic.twitter.com/kVtxVTA2PK — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 12, 2025

In the second half, Messi delivered a long-range pass to Jordi Alba, who was playing his final home game. Alba coolly chipped the goalkeeper to score.

On his night, he found the net. LET’S GO

JORDI! 🔥⚽️ pic.twitter.com/9qvikNzZpD — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 12, 2025

And in the dying moments, the Alba-Messi connection struck again, this time with the Spaniard providing the assist and the Argentine finishing it off.

JORDI ➡️ LEO 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Rnmbc5Snkc — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 12, 2025

After the match, the Argentine was rightfully named man of the match against Atlanta.

Reminder: Neymar could join Inter Miami and reunite the legendary trio.