Messi continues to dazzle in MLS: 6 goal involvements in two matches

The Argentine is in sensational form
Football news Today, 02:03
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Messi continues his MLS masterclass: 6 goal involvements in two matches https://x.com/InterMiamiCF/status/1977196824571396221

Lionel Messi is once again putting on a masterclass for Inter Miami, racking up 6 goal involvements in just his last two matches.

Details: First, Messi registered three assists in the clash against New England, and then in the following game against Atlanta, he netted a brace and set up another goal. Thus, the Inter Miami captain has been directly involved in six goals for his team across just two games.

In the 39th minute, Messi curled a brilliant strike into the far corner to open the scoring.

In the second half, Messi delivered a long-range pass to Jordi Alba, who was playing his final home game. Alba coolly chipped the goalkeeper to score.

And in the dying moments, the Alba-Messi connection struck again, this time with the Spaniard providing the assist and the Argentine finishing it off.

After the match, the Argentine was rightfully named man of the match against Atlanta.

Reminder: Neymar could join Inter Miami and reunite the legendary trio.

