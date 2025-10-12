600 goals in his career! Luis Suárez hits an incredible milestone
A true goal machine
Football news Today, 02:26Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Today, October 12, Inter Miami hosted Atlanta at home for an MLS clash. The match ended with a resounding 4-0 win for Inter. But the night was extra special for the home side’s striker, Luis Suárez.
Details: The legendary Uruguayan forward Luis Suárez etched his name in football history by scoring the 600th goal of his professional career.
In the second half, the striker caught the ball on the volley and fired a stunning shot from outside the box into the back of the net.
This goal was truly special for Suárez — with it, he joined the elite group of players who have reached the 600-goal mark in their careers.
Here’s how his goals are distributed across clubs:
- 198 for Barcelona
- 111 for Ajax
- 82 for Liverpool
- 69 for the Uruguay national team
- 42 for Inter Miami
- 34 for Atlético
- 29 for Grêmio
- 20 for Nacional
- 15 for Groningen
