ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news 600 goals in his career! Luis Suárez hits an incredible milestone

600 goals in his career! Luis Suárez hits an incredible milestone

A true goal machine
Football news Today, 02:26
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
600 goals in his career! Luis Suárez hits an incredible milestone https://x.com/InterMiamiCF/status/1898851111865594042

Today, October 12, Inter Miami hosted Atlanta at home for an MLS clash. The match ended with a resounding 4-0 win for Inter. But the night was extra special for the home side’s striker, Luis Suárez.

Details: The legendary Uruguayan forward Luis Suárez etched his name in football history by scoring the 600th goal of his professional career.

In the second half, the striker caught the ball on the volley and fired a stunning shot from outside the box into the back of the net.

This goal was truly special for Suárez — with it, he joined the elite group of players who have reached the 600-goal mark in their careers.

Here’s how his goals are distributed across clubs:

  • 198 for Barcelona
  • 111 for Ajax
  • 82 for Liverpool
  • 69 for the Uruguay national team
  • 42 for Inter Miami
  • 34 for Atlético
  • 29 for Grêmio
  • 20 for Nacional
  • 15 for Groningen

Reminder: Lionel Messi was involved in six goals over his last two matches.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Schedule Inter Miami CF News Inter Miami CF Transfers
Atlanta United Atlanta United Schedule Atlanta United News Atlanta United Transfers
MLS USA MLS USA Table MLS USA Fixtures MLS USA Predictions
Related Game News
Messi continues his MLS masterclass: 6 goal involvements in two matches Football news Today, 02:03 Messi continues to dazzle in MLS: 6 goal involvements in two matches
Related Team News
"This is the most honest decision" - Jordi Alba on his choice to retire from football Football news Yesterday, 08:25 "This is the most honest decision" - Jordi Alba on his choice to retire from football
The legendary MSN trio reunion? Neymar could join Inter Miami Transfer news Yesterday, 05:02 The legendary MSN trio reunion? Neymar could join Inter Miami
Heung-Min Son #7 of Los Angeles FC Football news 09 oct 2025, 12:17 "Messi had a big influence on me" - Heung-min Son shares his emotions about being in the US
Messi could miss Argentina's match against Venezuela. The reason has been revealed Football news 08 oct 2025, 13:20 Messi may miss Argentina's match against Venezuela. The reason has been revealed
Loud comeback! Sergio Reguilon has agreed a contract with Inter Miami. Football news 08 oct 2025, 07:57 Loud comeback! Sergio Reguilon has agreed a contract with Inter Miami.
Related Tournament News
Legend! Messi reaches 100 goal contributions for Inter Miami Football news 05 oct 2025, 02:58 Legend! Messi reaches 100 goal contributions for Inter Miami
Klopp Hails MLS Quality and Predicts Bright Future Football news 29 sep 2025, 19:25 Klopp Hails MLS Quality and Predicts Bright Future
There's an interesting nuance: Messi agrees new contract with Inter Miami Football news 28 sep 2025, 09:22 There's an interesting nuance: Messi agrees new contract with Inter Miami
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores