600 goals in his career! Luis Suárez hits an incredible milestone

A true goal machine

Today, October 12, Inter Miami hosted Atlanta at home for an MLS clash. The match ended with a resounding 4-0 win for Inter. But the night was extra special for the home side’s striker, Luis Suárez.

Details: The legendary Uruguayan forward Luis Suárez etched his name in football history by scoring the 600th goal of his professional career.

In the second half, the striker caught the ball on the volley and fired a stunning shot from outside the box into the back of the net.

Que definición del 9. 🇺🇾🔥 VAMOSSS pic.twitter.com/i3alsV3Uq7 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 12, 2025

This goal was truly special for Suárez — with it, he joined the elite group of players who have reached the 600-goal mark in their careers.

Here’s how his goals are distributed across clubs:

198 for Barcelona

111 for Ajax

82 for Liverpool

69 for the Uruguay national team

42 for Inter Miami

34 for Atlético

29 for Grêmio

20 for Nacional

15 for Groningen



𝐋𝐔𝐈𝐒 𝐒𝐔𝐀́𝐑𝐄𝐙 𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐒 6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐄𝐄𝐑 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐋𝐒 🔫



El Pistolero joins the 𝒆𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒆 few to reach this incredible milestone 👑



