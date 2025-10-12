Historic record! Messi sets unique achievement in MLS
The Argentine continues to rack up goals in the USA
Football news Today, 09:27Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/TICKETmaghaiti
Lionel Messi keeps smashing records. The Argentine superstar has made history once again, netting a brace against Atlanta in an MLS regular season match and setting a groundbreaking milestone.
According to the league's press service, Messi has become the first player in MLS history to score two or more goals in nine matches within a single season.
It’s worth noting that thanks to these goals, the Inter Miami captain has solidified his place at the top of the scoring race—he now has 26 goals in 27 matches, along with 19 assists.