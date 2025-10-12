ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Historic record! Messi sets unique achievement in MLS

Historic record! Messi sets unique achievement in MLS

The Argentine continues to rack up goals in the USA
Football news Today, 09:27
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Historic record! Messi sets unique achievement in MLS Photo: x.com/TICKETmaghaiti

Lionel Messi keeps smashing records. The Argentine superstar has made history once again, netting a brace against Atlanta in an MLS regular season match and setting a groundbreaking milestone.

According to the league's press service, Messi has become the first player in MLS history to score two or more goals in nine matches within a single season.

It’s worth noting that thanks to these goals, the Inter Miami captain has solidified his place at the top of the scoring race—he now has 26 goals in 27 matches, along with 19 assists.

