Prediction on game Win Austria Odds: 1.85 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Sunday, October 12, as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers for European national teams in Group H, Romania will face Austria. The match is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 Central European Time. Let’s break down the prediction for the winner of this clash.

Romania

The Romanian national team entered World Cup qualification on the back of a successful Nations League campaign. After dropping to League C, the team showcased clear dominance over their group rivals, winning all six matches against Kosovo, Cyprus, and Lithuania. Romania netted 18 goals and conceded just three, confidently reclaiming their place in League B.

However, this qualifying campaign hasn’t started as smoothly for Romania. In their opening fixture, they suffered a 0-1 home defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina. In the second round, Mircea Lucescu’s men confidently dispatched group outsiders San Marino away, thrashing them 5-1. That was followed by a 1-2 away loss to Austria, then a home victory over Cyprus, and a disappointing draw in the return leg—Romania led 2-0 but squandered their advantage, ending 2-2. Dropping those points proved extremely costly, as Bosnia overtook them in the standings, leaving Romania in a tough spot. A defeat in the upcoming match could all but end their hopes of progressing from the group.

Romania had a rest in the previous round, playing a friendly against Moldova, which they won 2-0. As for their home record versus Austria, the stats don’t favor the Romanians—in their last two home encounters, they failed to secure a win: in 2009, the teams drew 1-1, and in 2020, during the Nations League, Austria edged a narrow 1-0 victory.

Austria

The Austrian national team started their World Cup qualifying campaign later than most of their rivals due to their involvement in the Nations League playoffs. In the last Nations League B edition, Austria faced Slovenia, Norway, and Kazakhstan, finishing second and missing out on promotion to League A to the Norwegians. In the playoffs, they met Serbia, drawing 1-1 at home but losing 0-2 away, meaning they remained in League B.

After that, Austria kicked off their World Cup qualifiers in style, immediately establishing themselves as the clear favorites of the group. The team has impressively won all five matches so far, topping the standings and leading Bosnia by two points with a game in hand. Victory in the upcoming match would virtually guarantee Austria first place in the group. Their latest outing was particularly spectacular, as they demolished San Marino 10-0 at home. Matches against Romania are traditionally tightly contested: in their last six head-to-heads, Austria have claimed three wins, suffered one defeat, and two games ended in draws.

Probable lineups

Romania: Moldovan, Bancu, Burcă, Popescu, Rațiu, Stanciu, Răzvan Marin, Marius Marin, Tănase, Drăguș, Man.

Moldovan, Bancu, Burcă, Popescu, Rațiu, Stanciu, Răzvan Marin, Marius Marin, Tănase, Drăguș, Man. Austria: Pentz, Posch, Danso, Alaba, Prass, Laimer, Seiwald, Schmid, Gregoritsch, Sabitzer, Arnautović.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Romania are unbeaten in 3 of their last 4 matches.

12 of Romania’s last 14 matches have featured over 2.5 goals.

Austria are on a five-match winning streak.

Austria have won 3 of their last 4 away games.

4 of Austria’s last 5 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Austria are unbeaten in 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings.

Romania vs Austria match prediction

Romania find themselves in a difficult position. The team needs nothing less than victories in their remaining fixtures to keep their qualification hopes alive. Expect the Romanians to push forward, create opportunities, and leave space at the back. Austria, on the other hand, are enjoying a brilliant campaign and, with a solid cushion after five matches, can afford to play more calmly—soaking up pressure, hitting on the counter, and controlling proceedings. Austria head into this one as clear favorites. My pick for this match is an Austria win at odds of 1.85.