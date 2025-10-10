Prediction on game W2(-1) Odds: 1.67 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

As part of the European World Cup qualifying tournament, the Faroe Islands will face off against the Czech Republic. The clash is set to take place in Tórshavn on Sunday, October 12. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this match.

Match preview

The Faroe Islands have long shed their reputation as pushovers and now deliver impressively stable performances. While they used to suffer heavy defeats against almost every opponent, it’s now safe to say that football has truly taken root here.

Of course, the ambitions of this modest national team don’t include battling for a place at major continental or world tournaments, but it’s undeniable that they’re capable of giving teams from the middle tier a real headache.

In the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the Faroe Islands have secured three victories (twice against Gibraltar and once against Montenegro), and all their defeats have been by the narrowest of margins. They still struggle to maintain the tempo against stronger opposition, but they aren’t afraid to put up a fight even against the group favorites like the Czech Republic and Croatia.

However, their key weakness remains a lack of consistency: the Faroese often lose control of the game, especially when facing disciplined attacking sides with high possession rates. That said, in their last match against Montenegro, the Faroe Islands secured the biggest official win in their history (4-0).

The Czech national team almost always looks competitive, yet since the breakup of Czechoslovakia, they’ve only qualified for the World Cup once. On the other hand, the Czechs are regulars at the Euros and even boast a silver medal in their trophy cabinet.

In the current qualifying campaign, Hašek’s men saw their plans disrupted by Croatia. Away from home, the Czechs suffered a heavy 1-5 defeat, and at home, they played out a goalless draw in a dull contest.

On the flip side, there have been strong performances too: a 2-0 win over Montenegro and a solid result against Gibraltar, consistently dictating the tempo. This shows the Czechs know how to get results—controlling possession, setting the pace, and exploiting space, especially against sides that are willing to concede the initiative.

However, when all’s said and done, it’s clear their chances of topping the group are gone. Victories over the Faroe Islands and Gibraltar are expected, but Croatia hold all the cards, having played one game fewer with the same points tally.

Match facts

The Faroe Islands have won two games in a row.

At home, the islanders have lost just one of their last six matches.

The Czechs are unbeaten in three straight matches.

The Czech Republic have conceded just one goal in their last three games.

The Faroe Islands average 1.3 goals per game at home, while the Czech Republic average 1.5 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

Faroe Islands : Lamhauge, Faero, Vatnhamar, Edmundsson, Danielsen, Knudsen, B. Olsen, Andreasen, Sorensen, Frederiksberg, M. Olsen.

: Lamhauge, Faero, Vatnhamar, Edmundsson, Danielsen, Knudsen, B. Olsen, Andreasen, Sorensen, Frederiksberg, M. Olsen. Czech Republic: Kovář, Coufal, Vitík, Krejčí, Zelený, Červ, Souček, Provod, Kusej, Schulz, Chorý.

H2H

The Czechs have won all eight meetings against the Faroe Islands.

The Faroe Islands have only managed to score against the Czech Republic in one head-to-head clash.

Prediction

The gulf in class between these teams is undeniable, and there’s little doubt about the outcome. The Czechs will surely take all three points and keep hoping for a Croatian slip-up. The hosts may put up a fight against their illustrious opponents, but individual quality will ultimately make the difference. I’m backing the visitors to win with a -1 handicap.