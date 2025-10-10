ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Faroe Islands vs Czech Republic prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 12 October 2025

Faroe Islands vs Czech Republic prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 12 October 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Faroe Islands vs Czechia prediction Photo: x.com/ceskarepre_eng/ Author unknownn
Faroe Islands Faroe Islands
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 8) 12 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Torshavn, Torsvoellur Stadium
Czechia Czechia
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game W2(-1)
Odds: 1.67
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

As part of the European World Cup qualifying tournament, the Faroe Islands will face off against the Czech Republic. The clash is set to take place in Tórshavn on Sunday, October 12. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this match.

Match preview

The Faroe Islands have long shed their reputation as pushovers and now deliver impressively stable performances. While they used to suffer heavy defeats against almost every opponent, it’s now safe to say that football has truly taken root here.

Of course, the ambitions of this modest national team don’t include battling for a place at major continental or world tournaments, but it’s undeniable that they’re capable of giving teams from the middle tier a real headache.

In the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the Faroe Islands have secured three victories (twice against Gibraltar and once against Montenegro), and all their defeats have been by the narrowest of margins. They still struggle to maintain the tempo against stronger opposition, but they aren’t afraid to put up a fight even against the group favorites like the Czech Republic and Croatia.

However, their key weakness remains a lack of consistency: the Faroese often lose control of the game, especially when facing disciplined attacking sides with high possession rates. That said, in their last match against Montenegro, the Faroe Islands secured the biggest official win in their history (4-0).

The Czech national team almost always looks competitive, yet since the breakup of Czechoslovakia, they’ve only qualified for the World Cup once. On the other hand, the Czechs are regulars at the Euros and even boast a silver medal in their trophy cabinet.

In the current qualifying campaign, Hašek’s men saw their plans disrupted by Croatia. Away from home, the Czechs suffered a heavy 1-5 defeat, and at home, they played out a goalless draw in a dull contest.

On the flip side, there have been strong performances too: a 2-0 win over Montenegro and a solid result against Gibraltar, consistently dictating the tempo. This shows the Czechs know how to get results—controlling possession, setting the pace, and exploiting space, especially against sides that are willing to concede the initiative.

However, when all’s said and done, it’s clear their chances of topping the group are gone. Victories over the Faroe Islands and Gibraltar are expected, but Croatia hold all the cards, having played one game fewer with the same points tally.

Match facts

  • The Faroe Islands have won two games in a row.
  • At home, the islanders have lost just one of their last six matches.
  • The Czechs are unbeaten in three straight matches.
  • The Czech Republic have conceded just one goal in their last three games.
  • The Faroe Islands average 1.3 goals per game at home, while the Czech Republic average 1.5 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

  • Faroe Islands: Lamhauge, Faero, Vatnhamar, Edmundsson, Danielsen, Knudsen, B. Olsen, Andreasen, Sorensen, Frederiksberg, M. Olsen.
  • Czech Republic: Kovář, Coufal, Vitík, Krejčí, Zelený, Červ, Souček, Provod, Kusej, Schulz, Chorý.

H2H

  • The Czechs have won all eight meetings against the Faroe Islands.
  • The Faroe Islands have only managed to score against the Czech Republic in one head-to-head clash.

Prediction

The gulf in class between these teams is undeniable, and there’s little doubt about the outcome. The Czechs will surely take all three points and keep hoping for a Croatian slip-up. The hosts may put up a fight against their illustrious opponents, but individual quality will ultimately make the difference. I’m backing the visitors to win with a -1 handicap.

Prediction on game W2(-1)
Odds: 1.67
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Rwanda vs Benin prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 12:00 Rwanda vs Benin. H2H, lineups, and match prediction — October 10, 2025 Rwanda Odds: 1.5 Benin Recommended Melbet
Jordan vs Bolivia prediction Friendly International Today, 12:00 Bolivia vs Jordan: Who Will Prevail in the Friendly Clash? Jordan Odds: 1.79 Bolivia Bet now 1xBet
Sweden vs Switzerland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Sweden vs Switzerland: Can Sweden Claim Their First Win of the Qualifiers? Sweden Odds: 1.94 Switzerland Bet now Mostbet
France vs Azerbaijan prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 France vs Azerbaijan: Can Les Bleus Secure Another Win? France Odds: 1.4 Azerbaijan Recommended Melbet
Suriname vs Guatemala prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 17:00 Suriname vs Guatemala: Can Suriname Cement Their Place at the Top of the Group? Suriname Odds: 1.58 Guatemala Bet now 1xBet
Newell's Old Boys vs Tigre prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 17:30 Newell’s Old Boys vs Tigre prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025 Newell's Old Boys Odds: 1.63 Tigre Bet now Melbet
Bermuda vs Trinidad and Tobago prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 18:00 Bermuda vs Trinidad and Tobago prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025 Bermuda Odds: 1.62 Trinidad and Tobago Recommended Mostbet
Curacao vs Jamaica prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 19:00 Curaçao vs Jamaica prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025 Curacao Odds: 1.65 Jamaica Bet now Mostbet
El Salvador vs Panama prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 21:00 El Salvador vs Panama: Can Panama Claim Their First Win in the Third Round of World Cup Qualifiers? El Salvador Odds: 1.7 Panama Bet now Mostbet
Latvia vs Andorra prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 09:00 Latvia vs Andorra: h2h, line-ups and match prediction — October 11, 2025 Latvia Odds: 1.8 Andorra Recommended Mostbet
Latvia vs Andorra prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 09:00 Latvia vs Andorra prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025 Latvia Odds: 1.6 Andorra Bet now 1xBet
Norway vs Israel prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 12:00 Norway vs Israel: Can Norway Move Closer to the 2026 World Cup? Norway Odds: 1.75 Israel Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores