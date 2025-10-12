Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.75 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the international break's friendlies will take place on Monday in Kuala Lumpur, where Uruguay will face Uzbekistan. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Uruguay, led by Marcelo Bielsa, continues to adhere to an aggressive, vertical style built on pressing and high intensity. Under the Argentine tactician, the side has lost just one of their last six games, and in their most recent outing they edged the Dominican Republic 1-0. However, in friendlies, La Celeste often rotate their squad, giving the reserves a chance to shine.

Uruguay’s main strength lies in the individual brilliance of their leaders, who can change the course of a match single-handedly. Darwin Núñez and Fede Valverde are both capable of conjuring a goal out of nothing, but the team often faces adaptation challenges when playing outside South America. This test against Uzbekistan will be a great indicator of how squad depth can help Uruguay maintain their effectiveness amid tough weather conditions and a packed schedule.

Uzbekistan enter the match in fine form, riding the momentum of a historic qualification for the 2026 World Cup. The appointment of Fabio Cannavaro is already bearing fruit—his team displays mature, balanced football and confidently controls the tempo of matches. Uzbekistan are unbeaten in their last six games, conceding just twice in that span.

A convincing 2-0 victory over Kuwait in their latest friendly only boosted team confidence ahead of a clash with one of South America’s top sides. The systematic approach is Uzbekistan’s current trump card. The team makes effective use of set pieces, actively works the flanks, and is comfortable in positional attacks. Cannavaro has found the right balance between a tight defense and quick combinations, making Uzbekistan a tricky opponent even for top-tier national teams.

Probable line-ups

Uruguay : Mele S., Nández N., Araújo R., Cáceres S., Viña M., Valverde F., Ugarte M., Bentancur R., Rodríguez B., Núñez D., Olivera S.

: Mele S., Nández N., Araújo R., Cáceres S., Viña M., Valverde F., Ugarte M., Bentancur R., Rodríguez B., Núñez D., Olivera S. Uzbekistan: Nematov A., Alijonov K., Davronov A., Khamraliev M., Mozgovoy A., Nasrullaev S., Shukurov O., Ashurmatov R., Faizullaev A., Shomurodov E., Yorkinov K.

Match facts and head-to-head

Uzbekistan are unbeaten in their last six matches.

Uruguay have lost just one of their last six matches.

Uzbekistan have conceded only two goals in their previous five games.

Prediction

Uzbekistan are playing with confidence and adapt well to any level of opposition, especially in friendlies. Uruguay, despite their star-studded line-up, aren't always consistent in attack on neutral grounds, making a tight, scrappy game quite likely. The hosts could make the most of their organization and pragmatic approach.